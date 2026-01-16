2027 election: Party Leaders Lament Fraction in Lagos East APC, Sues for Peace among Stakeholders

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and the Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cornelius Ojelabi has called for peace among party members in the district acknowledging that there is division within the party which may affect the fortune of the party in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the Lagos East Senatorial District Stakeholders Meeting held on Thursday in Lagos, Abiru urged party leaders to set up a reconciliation meeting to settle grievances among warring party members in the district.

He noted that as the 2027 general elections draws near, the party needs unity to be able to deliver the second term ticket for President Bola Tinubu. Abiru added that the President has stabilised the economy by taking some tough decisions while the country is beginning to experience economic stability and therefore the President deserves a second term

In his contribution, Lagos APC chairman, Ojelabi the Lagos East senatorial district is blessed with party members who are dedicated to the party, making impact and strengthening the party.

Ojelabi expressed disappointment at the lack of discipline among party leaders and members within the district, noting that the meeting was an opportunity to address issues among members.

“Discipline is key to what we are doing otherwise we will not achieve anything. The race for 2027 has started and we are determined as a party to sacrifice and deepen internal democracy. Unity and cohesion is important and we should learn to manage our differences. We should maintain discipline in the party. You should settle your differences,” Ojelabi told the members.

He also called on council chairmen within the district and party leaders to mobilise people in their community to register their membership of the APC in the ongoing e-registration exercise.

Former APC Senator who represented Lagos East, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora warned the party to avoid complacency and cited the example of the former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that boasted to rule the country for 60 years but was replaced by APC after just 16 years in power due to complacency on the part of its leaders.

“We should avoid complacency and be careful. We should support leaders and leaders also should do the needful for members,” he said.

The chairman, Ibeju-Lekki local government who is also the chairman, Conference 57, Abdullahi Sesan-Olowa and spoke on behalf of other chairmen lamented that Lagos East is far from where it should be politically because of internal wrangling among members.

“We are far from where we should be in Lagos East. As council chairmen we need to re-strategies, be united and love ourselves

Among those present were the members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, former Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Wale Raji and Kafilat Ogbara who are members of the House of Representatives, Lagos House of Assembly members from Lagos East, council chairmen in the five local governments in the district, members of the Lagos State executive council from Lagos East.