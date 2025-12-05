2027: APC commences training for e-registration in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has begun training for its digital e-registration exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Friday at the party’s state secretariat in Makurdi, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, described the digital membership drive as crucial to the party’s victory in 2027. He said the initiative aligns with the APC’s strategy to reposition itself as a modern, technology-driven political party.

Emberga urged political appointees to prioritise payment of party dues while commending the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Tinubu. He also passed a vote of confidence in both leaders.

In his address, APC State Chairman, Benjamin Omale, said transitioning to an electronic register would strengthen the party’s internal structures and improve its readiness for future elections. He praised Governor Alia for sponsoring the training, noting that the gesture underscores his commitment to deepening internal democracy in the state.

State Coordinator of the e-registration exercise, James Ornguga, stressed that digitalising the party’s membership records would enhance its operational efficiency. He said the APC aims to “count its votes before the election” by documenting every member electronically. Ornguga urged senatorial administrators, local government supervisors, and ward registration agents to exhibit diligence, as the exercise would be closely monitored at the highest levels.

Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, Joseph Kwaghgba, also emphasized teamwork, urging supervisors to collaborate effectively with ward agents to ensure full mobilisation and registration of members.

In her closing remarks, Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Lami Danladi Ogenyi, called for strict adherence to guidelines to ensure accuracy and uniformity during the exercise. She advised party members to await official directives on the commencement of the e-registration.

Naija247news reports that the training was facilitated by Bishop Angula (Zone A Coordinator), Reuben Nyinya (Zone B Coordinator), and Mark Ochoga (Zone C Coordinator), who guided participants through the technical processes of the platform.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.