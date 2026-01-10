2026: Wood export ban to boost Nigeria’s furniture manufacturing

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 8, 2026 (NAN)

Mrs Ngozi Oyewole, Chairperson of the Wood Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has said that 2026 could mark a turning point for Nigeria’s wood and furniture manufacturing industryfollowing the Federal Government’s ban on the export of raw wood.

Oyewole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the policy is expected to boost access to raw materials for local manufacturers, stimulate value addition, create jobs, and strengthen environmental sustainability in the sector.

“The Federal Government’s wood export ban is a strategic turning point for Nigeria’s wood and furniture manufacturing sector. With the right skills, policies, and collaboration, 2026 can mark a transition from raw material export to value-driven industrial growth,” she said.

According to Oyewole, the ban will foster a favourable domestic market, encourage manufacturers to scale up production, diversify product lines, and produce higher-quality furniture capable of competing both locally and in export markets. She highlighted that companies investing in modern machinery, technical training, and sustainable production techniques would likely lead the sector.

She emphasised the importance of structured apprenticeships and technical training, noting that bridging traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing would close skills gaps, improve productivity, and promote growth among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Through MAN, industry-led apprenticeship programmes can be coordinated with institutions such as the Industrial Training Fund, ensuring curricula meet real industry needs. This approach will professionalise the sector, boost efficiency, and prepare the workforce for sustainable growth,” Oyewole said.

On policy priorities for 2026, Oyewole called for consistent implementation of the wood export ban, incentives for local processing and value addition, improved access to affordable finance, and streamlined regulatory procedures. She said MAN would continue to engage the Federal Government, provide evidence-based feedback, and advocate policies that reduce bottlenecks while encouraging investment.

Oyewole concluded that success in 2026 would be characterised by enhanced raw material supply, increased value addition, job creation, and stronger competitiveness of Nigerian-made furniture.