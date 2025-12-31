2026: Jonathan tasks leaders on integrity, citizens on patriotism

Abuja, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerian leaders at all levels to anchor their governance in service, humility, and integrity as the nation enters the year 2026.

Jonathan, in a 2026 new year message he personally issued on Wednesday in Abuja, also tasked citizens on patriotism.

“As we move forward into 2026, let us renew our commitment to the ideals that bind us together as one people.

“Patriotism must be matched with a renewed sense of duty by citizens and leaders alike.

“Leadership at all levels must be anchored in service, guided by humility, integrity, and a sincere commitment to the welfare of the people.

“It is through shared responsibility, mutual respect, and steadfast dedication to the national interest that Nigeria can continue on the path toward stability and inclusive development,” Jonathan said.

He described the turn of the year as a moment for both “hope and reflection” noting that the period behind had not been without its trials.

He said that as a nation and as individuals, Nigerians had confronted economic pressures and persistent insecurity; challenges that had tested their resilience and, for many families, brought hardship and loss.

“These experiences remind us of the responsibility we bear toward one another and the importance of people-oriented leadership.

“Yet, even in these difficult circumstances, the enduring character of the Nigerian people has remained evident.

“Across our communities, we have continued to see courage, solidarity, and a quiet determination to persevere.

“Our shared values, our diversity, and our collective belief in a better tomorrow have sustained us through uncertainty.

“This spirit of resilience is one of our nation’s greatest strengths. It is the foundation upon which unity, peace, and lasting progress must continue to be built,” Jonathan said.

The former president, wishing all Nigerians and their families a peaceful, healthy, and fulfilling year ahead, prayed that Nigeria would advance steadily toward unity, justice, and shared prosperity.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

