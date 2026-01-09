2026 Budget: Presidency to Spend N6bn on Aircraft Engine Overhauls, N7.4bn on Foreign Travels

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – A detailed review of Nigeria’s 2026 federal budget has revealed that the Presidency plans to spend N6 billion on the overhaul of aircraft engines in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF), amid growing public scrutiny over government spending during a period of economic hardship.

Budget documents show that N3.859 billion has been earmarked specifically for the engine overhaul of the presidential jet with registration number 5N-FGW, while an additional N2.19 billion is allocated for the overhaul of engines on two Falcon 7X aircraft. Together, the allocations bring the total projected cost of engine overhauls within the Presidential Air Fleet to N6 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

Further investigation indicates that aircraft 5N-FGW corresponds to a Gulfstream G550 business jet (Serial Number 5310), a core asset operated by the Nigerian Air Force under the Presidential Air Fleet.

Beyond engine overhauls, the budget also provides N1.2 billion for general aircraft maintenance and N1.5 billion for aircraft fuelling, underscoring the scale of expenditure dedicated to sustaining presidential aviation operations.

In addition to aviation costs, the 2026 budget shows that President Bola Tinubu has earmarked N6.1 billion for international travel under the State House Operations – President, while N873 million is allocated for local travel during the fiscal year.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is also projected to spend N1.3 billion on foreign trips in 2026, bringing the combined foreign travel expenditure of the President and Vice President to N7.4 billion.

The disclosures come as President Tinubu recently departed Lagos for Europe as part of his end-of-year break, ahead of an official trip to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit (ADSW 2026). The trip was confirmed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the President was invited by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the Presidency, Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the summit.

The budget further reveals that N375 million has been allocated for foodstuffs and catering materials within the State House for the 2026 fiscal year.

While comprehensive data on presidential travel spending in 2025 remains unavailable due to the absence of a full public expenditure breakdown, records from the Open Treasury Portal show that the Tinubu administration spent approximately N36.3 billion on international travel in 2024.

According to the State House Headquarters expenditure details, N12.2 billion was spent on “international travel and transport (training),” while N24.19 billion went to “international travel and transport (others).” Local travel costs were also significant, with N15.8 billion allocated to local travel for training and N31.2 billion spent on other domestic travel expenses.

The growing cost of presidential travel and aircraft maintenance has continued to spark debate over fiscal discipline, transparency, and spending priorities at a time when many Nigerians face rising inflation, subsidy reforms, and economic strain.