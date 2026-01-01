2026: Analyst urges fiscal discipline to sustain stock market gains

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Highcap Securities Ltd. has urged fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability to maintain the Nigerian stock market’s strong performance in 2026, following a remarkable N36.62 trillion gain recorded by investors in 2025.

Vice President of Highcap Securities Ltd., Mr. David Adonri, said the equities market entered 2026 from a position of strength, buoyed by structural reforms and improving economic fundamentals. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he noted that the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. delivered over 50 per cent returns to investors last year.

Adonri cautioned that the cyclical nature of capital markets meant periods of boom are often followed by corrections. “In a capitalist economy, the stock market is constantly subject to boom and bust cycles. We have been in a boom for quite some time, and nobody can accurately predict when a bust will occur,” he said.

He advised investors to diversify their portfolios beyond equities, taking advantage of bonds, commercial papers, mutual funds, derivatives, and commodities to hedge risks effectively.

Highlighting the role of ongoing legal and market reforms in restoring investor confidence, Adonri said positive impacts were visible in key economic indicators, including declining inflation, moderation in interest rates, and GDP growth of around four to five per cent.

He further emphasised that improved security in rural areas could unlock growth in agriculture, mining, and industrial production, strengthening the nation’s economic base. “The economy is sitting on a pedestal that can sustain this momentum through 2026,” he said.

Adonri, however, warned that election-related spending pressures could pose risks and called on monetary authorities to manage money supply effectively to prevent a resurgence of inflation. “If inflation continues to recede and money supply is properly managed, 2026 could be another year of bumper harvest for the capital market,” he added.

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.