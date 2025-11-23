Zohran Mamdani and the promise of democratic socialism in America

By Masoud Movahed, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of California, Santa Barbara



Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – In an unexpected political upset, 34-year-old state legislator Zohran Mamdani has won New York City’s mayoral election, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who enjoyed strong backing from former President Donald Trump and entrenched political elites. Mamdani, who becomes the city’s first Muslim immigrant mayor and the youngest in over a century, ran on a democratic socialist platform that has sent shockwaves across U.S. politics, energizing progressives and inspiring ambitious campaigns nationwide.

Mamdani’s campaign reached out to a broad cross-section of New Yorkers: African Americans, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, East Africans, South Asians, and especially young voters who had largely disengaged from politics after the Democratic Party’s recent setbacks. By mobilizing previously underrepresented communities, he demonstrated that grassroots engagement and inclusive messaging can overcome political inertia and establish a progressive mandate in one of the world’s most complex urban electorates.

At the heart of Mamdani’s platform is an agenda of equity. He advocates for higher taxes on the super-wealthy, rent control to stabilize housing, fare-free public transportation, and universal childcare for children aged six weeks to five years. These policies aim to redistribute not only economic resources but also opportunity, giving New Yorkers the freedom to live, work, and thrive without being constrained by financial precarity. Mamdani framed his democratic socialism in moral terms, invoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for a fairer distribution of wealth: “Call it democracy, or call it democratic socialism. There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country.”

Yet “democratic socialism” is widely misunderstood. To many, socialism evokes the authoritarian, centrally planned economies of the former Soviet Union. Scholars like Erik Olin Wright have clarified that these statism models represented centralized state control, not the human-centered vision of socialism. Democratic socialism, in contrast, seeks to democratize economic life alongside political life. It envisions participatory decision-making over investment, production, and wealth distribution, ensuring that economic power serves the public rather than a narrow elite.

Democratic socialism is not an anti-market ideology. It recognizes the efficiency and innovation of markets but insists that their outcomes must be accountable to societal needs. The goal is to expand genuine freedom: not merely freedom to accumulate wealth for the few, but freedom to live securely, access essential services, and pursue meaningful life goals for the many. Housing stability, fare-free transit, and universal childcare are not just policy measures—they are instruments of human freedom, dignity, and equality.

In the global context, the Nordic countries—Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland—offer examples of social democracies approximating these ideals. While inequality remains, these nations demonstrate that markets and welfare systems can coexist to enhance fairness, security, and human development. Mamdani’s victory shows that such progressive ideals are not confined to Europe: they can take root even in the complex social, economic, and political landscape of New York City.

Mamdani’s election is particularly significant given the intersectional challenges he faced. Running as a Muslim immigrant, he confronted entrenched Islamophobia, political polarization, and economic inequality—all while advocating for policies once dismissed as too radical. His victory is a testament to the power of inclusive politics, civic mobilization, and the enduring appeal of equity-focused governance.

Yet winning an election is only the first step. The hard work ahead lies in translating promises into policy and hope into tangible change. New York City voters have entrusted Mamdani with delivering affordable housing, accessible public services, and protections that enhance human dignity. The challenge will be overcoming political opposition, entrenched economic interests, and bureaucratic inertia to ensure that the democratic socialist vision produces real-world improvements in people’s lives.

Zohran Mamdani’s triumph demonstrates that democratic socialism remains a viable framework for advancing justice and equality. It offers a vision of governance where freedom is shared, economic power is accountable, and opportunity is not limited by privilege. His election is a reminder that democracy can still serve the many rather than the few—and that bold, equity-centered policies can resonate even in societies long dominated by entrenched wealth and power.

The mandate is clear: the people have spoken. Now comes the test of delivering a more just, equitable, and humane city. In doing so, Mamdani may not only redefine New York politics but also provide a model for progressive change across the United States and beyond.

Masoud Movahed received his PhD in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and later held a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. His research examines income and wealth inequality, as well as intergenerational mobility, both in the US context and cross-nationally.

