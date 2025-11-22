“‘You Still Give Me Butterflies’ — Chioma Praises Davido on His Birthday”

Lagos, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Chef Chioma, wife of Nigerian music superstar Davido, has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for the Afrobeats star.

In her post, Chioma expressed deep affection and gratitude for her husband, describing him as her “bestest friend in the world” and revealing that he still gives her butterflies. She also prayed for his continued success and protection against those wishing them harm.

“Where do I start from? This man!! 🤣🤣😂 Happy birthday to my HUSBAND! My bestest friend in the world! You still give me butterflies in my tummy. I love you so much. I’m grateful to God for how far you’ve come and I know He is going to do so much more with you. Cheers to more beautiful birthdays together!” she wrote.

Chioma further prayed for divine intervention against ill-wishers: “Anywhere there’s a gathering for evil against us, God will send permanent confusion and chaos to their midsts, amen. Live long and continue to prosper my forever husband!! ❤️💕 @davido.”

The birthday wishes come as Davido, one of Africa’s leading music artists, celebrates another year of life and career milestones, with fans and family joining in the celebrations across social media.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.