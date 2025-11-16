WKD: autistic star Tobechi Achionye takes kindness campaign to school for special needs

By Joshua Olomu

Abuja, Nov. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Multi-talented autistic savant and runway model Tobechi Achionye, popularly known as Kind Toby, marked World Kindness Day 2025 by promoting kindness and inclusive empowerment at the School for Special Needs, Kuje, Abuja.

The event, themed “Kindness for All Abilities,” featured an ‘Inclusive Runway for Kindness’, where Kind Toby and other models walked the runway alongside the school pupils, demonstrating inclusion. He also delivered a musical performance, presenting hit singles such as “I Be Somebody” and “Be Kind.”

“Every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves the opportunity to participate fully in society and achieve their full potential,” Kind Toby said during his welcome address.

Support from Government and Stakeholders

Representatives from civil society groups, child rights advocates, educators, and security agencies including the Police and FRSC attended the event to support the initiative.

Mr. Mohammed Isa, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, praised Kind Toby and his team.

“Inclusion is the hallmark of any kindness. With this, I assure the school management of our commitment to advancing the cause of people with disabilities,” Isa said, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to inclusive empowerment under the Renewed Hope mantra.

Senator Frank Ibezim, uncle to the artist, also called for equitable systems and structures to ensure acceptance and access for children with special needs.

“All we are trying to do is to encourage inclusion because there is a strong ability in every disability. They have come here today to celebrate these young ones, and you can feel the positivity in the air,” he said.

Celebrating Kindness Through Education

Head Teacher Mr. Isaac Ikpangetor described the event as a historic display of inclusion and kindness, highlighting the importance of public support for children with special needs.

The event also featured the presentation of two books: “Be Kind: A Story of Understanding, Kindness and Autism Awareness” and “I Can Share: Kindness Awareness,” authored by Mrs. Noni Okocha, CEO of the I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative.

World Kindness Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 13, underscores the power of kindness and encourages people to transcend boundaries of race, religion, and circumstance to show compassion to others.

