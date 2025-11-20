Menu
Nigerian Economy

Virtual currency now taxable under new fiscal reform law – Oyedele

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee has announced that virtual currencies, including cryptocurrencies, will now fall under Nigeria’s new tax framework, marking a significant shift in the country’s digital financial regulation. Naija247news gathered that the development is part of an extensive reform strategy aimed at improving tax compliance, transparency, and public awareness.

Chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, made the disclosure during an online public lecture organised by the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN) on Wednesday. According to Naija247news, the clarification comes at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with the rapid growth of digital assets and the complexities of online income.

Virtual currency, as defined by experts, is a digital or electronic representation of value that exists solely online and is often issued by private developers or virtual communities. Naija247news understands that while certain virtual currencies are confined to specific platforms, convertible types, such as cryptocurrencies, can be exchanged for real-world money, making them taxable under the new law.

Despite the taxation of virtual currencies, Oyedele stressed that capital market gains remain exempt from tax. Naija247news reports that he described this as a strategic opportunity to encourage young Nigerians to shift their investments into regulated financial markets.

He lamented widespread misinformation, noting that many young people wrongly assume that capital market investments attract a 30% tax. “Real people make bad decisions when misinformed. Narratives drive sentiments, and the latter creates our reality,” he said, warning that such misconceptions often distort market behaviour in the short term, even though markets tend to correct themselves over time.

According to Naija247news, Oyedele emphasised that while the capital market is resilient in the long run, many investors suffer losses in the short run due to misleading narratives. He argued that accurate public enlightenment is vital to restoring confidence.

The new tax law, he further revealed, mandates the government to retain a portion of revenue specifically for tax refunds, a development he described as crucial for promoting accountability and efficiency. “In the new tax law, the government will no longer share all the revenue generated,” he explained, noting that funds must be preserved to settle legitimate refund claims.

To broaden public understanding of the reformed tax system, the committee is partnering with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to translate the law into local languages and disseminate information nationwide. Naija247news gathered that this collaboration aims to ensure that Nigerians at the grassroots level fully understand their rights and responsibilities under the new framework.

What Nigerians should also know, according to Naija247news findings, is that the Federal Government has entered into agreements with more than 100 countries to access data on remote workers. This move is part of efforts to enforce tax remittances in the increasingly global digital economy.

Speaking at a separate webinar hosted by the NOA, Oyedele addressed concerns around taxation for remote workers and online income earners. Naija247news reports that he clarified that every remote worker based in Nigeria, regardless of the company or country involved, is required to declare their income independently.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

