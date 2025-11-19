“Very Painful”: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi Criticizes White House Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince

By Naija247news Staff

The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, has described the visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to the White House as “very painful.”

The high-profile visit, scheduled for November 18, 2025, sees U.S. President Donald Trump rolling out the red carpet for the Saudi leader, hosting a grand ceremony followed by high-level discussions on energy, defense, and regional security. Speaking to CNN, Hanan Khashoggi urged the United States to prioritize human rights and democratic values over business deals, stressing that justice for her late husband must not be sidelined for political convenience.

Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi regime who lived in exile in the United States and wrote for The Washington Post, was ambushed and killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. He had visited the consulate to obtain official documents for his marriage, but never emerged. His body was never recovered.

Since the killing, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally approved the operation to “capture or kill” Khashoggi, a finding that significantly strained U.S.-Saudi relations. Despite this, the lavish reception for MBS signals a geopolitical recalibration, highlighting Washington and Riyadh’s shared interest in strategic partnerships rather than accountability.

The visit underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia, particularly in energy and defense. Reports indicate that the Trump administration may proceed with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a move that has sparked concern in Israel. In addition, a cooperation agreement on civilian nuclear energy development is expected to be signed, further deepening bilateral engagement.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the visit, President Trump emphasized the respect being shown, stating:

“We’re not just going to meet. We’re going to honor Saudi Arabia and the crown prince.”

For Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also assumed the title of Prime Minister in 2022, the White House reception offers an opportunity for public rehabilitation, positioning him as a global statesman and reinforcing his image as the future king of the oil-rich kingdom. His ongoing efforts to soften Saudi Arabia’s conservative image are, however, overshadowed by the regime’s continued crackdowns on dissent and a high number of executions, issues which human rights organizations are pressing the U.S. to address during the talks.

Human rights advocates argue that the warm reception at the White House may send the wrong message globally, prioritizing strategic and economic interests over justice for Khashoggi and broader accountability in Saudi Arabia.

The visit has drawn mixed reactions worldwide. For Khashoggi’s widow, the ceremony is a painful reminder of the injustice surrounding her husband’s death. For the Trump administration and the Saudi leadership, it is a calculated diplomatic move designed to reinforce alliances and secure mutual strategic benefits.

The world will be watching closely as diplomatic protocol, strategic interests, and human rights concerns collide in a highly charged political theatre, underscoring the delicate balance between international partnership and moral responsibility.

