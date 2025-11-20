“Use every tool of U.S. influence to stop killings in Nigeria,” Bishop Wilfred Anagbe tells Congress over religious violence

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Wilfred Anagbe, has called on the United States to back Nigeria’s renewed designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) with concrete and enforceable actions.

Testifying before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Africa on Thursday, Anagbe praised former President Donald Trump and lawmakers for reinstating the CPC status but stressed that the classification must be accompanied by decisive measures to curb religious violence in Nigeria.

“On behalf of millions of Christians in Nigeria and in the diaspora, we thank President Donald Trump for his bold leadership in designating Nigeria as a CPC,” Anagbe said. “It is a vital step, but must be backed by serious action, including targeted sanctions under the Magnitsky Act against officials tolerating or condoning Islamic violence.”

He urged U.S. lawmakers to link security and humanitarian aid to measurable improvements on the ground, expand support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and provide assistance to rebuild livelihoods. Anagbe also called for the passage of the Nigerian Religious Freedom Accountability Act to ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

Describing the suffering of Christian communities in Benue State, he recounted cases of trauma, including one priest who “cannot walk” after surviving a terrorist attack. He accused the federal government of downplaying death tolls and abandoning survivors.

“Regardless of who is being killed, the prime question is: are there killings in Nigeria? The government should stop it. It requires political, military and humanitarian interventions,” Anagbe said, urging the U.S. to use its influence to demand change.

The hearing comes after Trump reinstated Nigeria on the CPC list on October 31, 2025, citing systematic persecution of Christians. The U.S. administration has indicated that military options were under consideration.

The Nigerian government has rejected the CPC claims. President Bola Tinubu said, “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty. The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our reality.”

The committee is expected to hear testimony from senior U.S. State Department officials and other Nigerian religious leaders as the debate over Nigeria’s CPC status continues.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.