Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

US weighs sanctions and Pentagon action to pressure Nigeria on Christian protection after CPC redesignation

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Here’s a Naija247news-style AP hard-news rewrite with dateline, meta description, and SEO tags:

WASHINGTON/LAGOS, Nov 21 (Naija247news) – The United States is considering sanctions, Pentagon engagement, and other measures to pressure the Nigerian government to better protect Christian communities and uphold religious freedom, a senior U.S. State Department official said Thursday.

Jonathan Pratt, leading the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Washington is developing a plan “to incentivize and compel the Nigerian government to better protect Christian communities and improve religious freedom.”

The plan may involve State and Treasury engagement on sanctions, Department of War counterterrorism support, and other measures aimed at safeguarding religious communities. Officials are also reviewing Nigeria’s deployment of security assets and intelligence sharing.

The development follows Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by U.S. President Donald Trump in October, citing alleged violations of religious freedom. Trump has threatened military action and suspended aid to Nigeria if the government fails to address attacks on Christians.

Nigeria maintains that claims of persecution misrepresent the complex security situation and ignore ongoing efforts to protect religious freedom. The country has more than 200 ethnic groups practicing Christianity, Islam, and traditional religions, with a history of coexistence despite occasional flare-ups of violence.

Boko Haram insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has killed tens of thousands, mostly Muslims, according to human rights experts. A Nigerian delegation, including the national security adviser, defense chief, and police chief, is currently in Washington to meet U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Pentagon representatives.

Jacob McGee, deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, said the CPC designation has drawn Nigeria’s attention but emphasized that further action is needed. “We are planning engagement on the ground, both through our embassies and other trips, to make sure Nigerians hear our very important message that they have to do better,” he said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“If respected Boko Haram terrorists can be pardoned, same gesture should go to Nnamdi Kanu” – Actor Imeh Bishop Umoh reacts to life sentence
Next article
Bandits demand N100 million per victim after abducting 38 worshippers at CAC church in Ekiti
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Arrests Archbishop Angel Oyeghe Over Naira Mutilation, Money Laundering Allegations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic...

Alleged Terrorism: Refer my case to Appeal Court – Nnamdi Kanu tells judge

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The detained leader...

Mikel Obi says AFCON win can’t replace World Cup miss, calls for NFF board to resign

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Nigeria international...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles climb to 38th in latest FIFA ranking despite World Cup miss

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EFCC Arrests Archbishop Angel Oyeghe Over Naira Mutilation, Money Laundering Allegations

Crime & Justice 0
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic...

Alleged Terrorism: Refer my case to Appeal Court – Nnamdi Kanu tells judge

Cases & Trials 0
ABUJA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The detained leader...

Mikel Obi says AFCON win can’t replace World Cup miss, calls for NFF board to resign

FootBall 0
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Nigeria international...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC