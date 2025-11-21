US weighs sanctions and Pentagon action to pressure Nigeria on Christian protection after CPC redesignation

Here’s a Naija247news-style AP hard-news rewrite with dateline, meta description, and SEO tags:

WASHINGTON/LAGOS, Nov 21 (Naija247news) – The United States is considering sanctions, Pentagon engagement, and other measures to pressure the Nigerian government to better protect Christian communities and uphold religious freedom, a senior U.S. State Department official said Thursday.

Jonathan Pratt, leading the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Washington is developing a plan “to incentivize and compel the Nigerian government to better protect Christian communities and improve religious freedom.”

The plan may involve State and Treasury engagement on sanctions, Department of War counterterrorism support, and other measures aimed at safeguarding religious communities. Officials are also reviewing Nigeria’s deployment of security assets and intelligence sharing.

The development follows Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by U.S. President Donald Trump in October, citing alleged violations of religious freedom. Trump has threatened military action and suspended aid to Nigeria if the government fails to address attacks on Christians.

Nigeria maintains that claims of persecution misrepresent the complex security situation and ignore ongoing efforts to protect religious freedom. The country has more than 200 ethnic groups practicing Christianity, Islam, and traditional religions, with a history of coexistence despite occasional flare-ups of violence.

Boko Haram insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has killed tens of thousands, mostly Muslims, according to human rights experts. A Nigerian delegation, including the national security adviser, defense chief, and police chief, is currently in Washington to meet U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Pentagon representatives.

Jacob McGee, deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, said the CPC designation has drawn Nigeria’s attention but emphasized that further action is needed. “We are planning engagement on the ground, both through our embassies and other trips, to make sure Nigerians hear our very important message that they have to do better,” he said.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.