Diplomatic Relations

US Defence Secretary Meets Nigeria’s NSA to Discuss Rising Attacks on Christians

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

WASHINGTON, D.C., United States, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has held talks with Nigeria’s National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu, amid growing concern in Washington over the continued killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Hegseth shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the discussions centred on “the horrific violence against Christians” and the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges.

“Yesterday, I met with Nigeria’s National Security Advisor and his team to discuss the horrific violence against Christians in their country,” Hegseth wrote.

He added that, under guidance from the U.S. president, the Department of Defense is “working aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists.”

Photographs accompanying Hegseth’s post show him shaking hands with Ribadu and Ribadu signing documents during the meeting.

The visit comes as several U.S. lawmakers, international human rights organisations, and faith-based groups have ramped up pressure on the Nigerian government over attacks targeting Christian communities, particularly in the central and northern regions of the country.

The U.S. engagement signals continued diplomatic and security collaboration, with officials emphasizing the need for joint strategies to curb insurgent activity and protect vulnerable communities.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

