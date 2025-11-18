UNICAL Dean Sentenced to Five Years for Sexual Harassment; Lawyer Acquitted

ABUJA, Nov. 17 (Naija247news) – The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, to five years imprisonment without an option of fine for sexual harassment, while acquitting his former lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, of all charges.

Justice James Omotosho held that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had proved counts one and two against Ndifon beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge sentenced Ndifon to two years on count one and five years on count two, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Anyawu, initially part of Ndifon’s legal team, was discharged and acquitted on counts three and four after the court found the ICPC failed to establish a link between him and the alleged offences.

The ICPC had filed a four-count amended charge on January 19, 2024, against Ndifon and Anyanwu, accusing the professor of sexually harassing female students and alleging that Anyanwu attempted to pervert the course of justice by contacting the star witness, identified as TKJ, during the pendency of the case.

Ndifon was accused of soliciting “pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs” from TKJ via WhatsApp and asking her on several occasions to perform sexual acts in exchange for admission into the Law faculty. The prosecution argued that he abused his position as Dean to exert undue influence over multiple female students.

During the trial, the ICPC called four witnesses, including forensic analyst Bwaigu Fungo, before closing its case on February 14, 2024. The defendants’ subsequent no-case submission was dismissed on March 6, 2024, and they entered their defence, with Ndifon and CSP Babagana Mingali, a forensic analyst from the Office of the National Security Adviser, testifying.

In delivering judgment, Justice Omotosho ruled that Ndifon failed to rebut evidence showing he pressured the victim to engage in immoral acts and described him as “not a witness of truth.” He said the sentencing considered Ndifon’s status as a first-time offender while stressing the need for deterrence.

Regarding Anyanwu, the judge noted that the call to TKJ occurred four months before the investigation and that there was insufficient evidence of malicious intent, though he condemned the lawyer’s professional misconduct.

Justice Omotosho described Ndifon’s conduct as “a disgrace to the community of learned persons” and warned that the sentence should deter other public officers from exploiting their positions to prey on women.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.