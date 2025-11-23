Menu
ASUU

UNIBEN Opens School Fees Payment Portal for New Students

By: Naija247news

Date:

Benin, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced the opening of its upgraded school fees payment portal for newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In a circular signed by Registrar Ademola Bobola on Sunday, the university confirmed that school charges remain unchanged for all categories of students. The portal is accessible to 100-level students and newly admitted 200-level Direct Entry students.

Bobola emphasised that only the official university payment link should be used and warned students and parents against fraudsters and unauthorised platforms.

“The University has consistently maintained the regime of school charges adopted in previous sessions. Hence, no increase has been effected in the approved charges for any category of students, including the 2025/2026 academic session,” he stated.

The registrar also provided a step-by-step guide for completing payments via portal.uniben.edu and advised that students and parents with enquiries should contact the university’s ICT Unit.

He urged all new students to complete payments promptly to ensure a smooth onboarding process for the academic session.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

