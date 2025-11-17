Tragic End: ISWAP Tracks Commander’s Location, Executes Senior Officer After NAF Rescue — Report

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – A dramatic military rescue in Borno State has ended in tragedy after Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters reportedly intercepted a communication revealing the safe location of a Nigerian Army Brigade Commander, tracked him down, and executed him shortly after he survived an ambush, according to PRNigeria.

The senior officer, whose identity is being withheld for operational reasons, had earlier confirmed to superior authorities that he was safe following a coordinated air–ground mission by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and ground troops along the Damboa–Biu axis.

But security sources told PRNigeria that terrorists intercepted a communication trail detailing his temporary shelter, enabling them to trace, capture, interrogate, and summarily execute him.

The incident occurred after joint forces successfully overcame an ISWAP ambush earlier in the day. Troops led by the commander had unknowingly advanced through a booby-trapped route before coming under heavy attack from a fast-reinforcing group of insurgents.

Following intense gunfire exchanges, the commander ordered a tactical withdrawal and issued a distress call requesting close air support. NAF aircraft, diverted from separate missions, responded swiftly, dispersing the attackers and extracting the trapped soldiers and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) personnel.

A defence intelligence officer told PRNigeria that dozens of terrorists were neutralized in the engagement, with the military recording minimal casualties.

However, the subsequent killing of the commander has drawn renewed attention to operational vulnerabilities, particularly the need for airtight communication security in ongoing counterinsurgency operations across the North-East.

The Nigerian Army has not yet issued an official statement on the development.

