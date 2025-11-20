Menu
“Tinubu’s government is sitting back, not doing enough,” US Congressman Bill Huizenga fights back tears over killings in Nigeria

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

 

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – US Congressman Bill Huizenga expressed deep emotion on Thursday as he criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for failing to adequately address escalating violence and killings in Nigeria.

Speaking before the US House Subcommittee on Africa, which is reviewing Nigeria’s designation as a country of particular concern (CPC), Huizenga accused the Nigerian government of downplaying the crisis during its Washington delegation visit.

“It ought to be outrageous that it is Christians, moderate Muslims, and anyone being terrorized by these radicalized Islamists in Nigeria, and we’ve got the Tinubu government sitting back and not doing enough,” Huizenga said, his voice breaking at points.

He recalled a Christmas Eve 2023 attack that left 200 people dead, citing it as evidence that security conditions in Nigeria had not improved. “Do we see Christians killing Muslims the way radicalized Islamists kill Christians in Muslim areas?” he asked, questioning the pattern of religiously motivated attacks in the country.

Huizenga also criticized members of Congress and media for allegedly underplaying the situation, highlighting personal connections to Nigeria through friends, former classmates, and missionary work.

The committee will also hear testimony from senior US State Department officials and Nigerian religious leaders as part of the review process.

The hearing follows US President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of Nigeria on the CPC list on October 31, 2025.

 

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
