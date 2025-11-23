Tinubu’ll Receive Massive South-East Support in 2027, Says Rep. Dibiagwu

ABUJA, November 23, 2025 (Naija247news) —

Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu (APC–Imo) says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive overwhelming support from the South-East in the 2027 general elections, insisting that ongoing economic reforms have strengthened the president’s prospects for a second term.

Dibiagwu, who represents Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, made the comments during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, many South-East voters will prefer continuity, arguing that Tinubu’s policy direction has already begun reshaping the national economy.

“The South-East people will like to give him the opportunity to continue with the economic policies already in place,” he said.

“Mr President has done very well, creditably well, to deserve a second term.”

Reforms Already Showing Results — Lawmaker

Dibiagwu credited the president for taking what he described as bold steps, especially the removal of fuel subsidy, which, he said, freed up revenue for state-level development.

He added that the naira’s recent stability and other macroeconomic indicators were signs that Tinubu’s reforms were beginning to take effect.

“The dollar is coming down every day. As we speak, the naira is stabilising… many other policies will bring about meaningful changes,” he said.

While acknowledging that many Nigerians were experiencing economic hardship, he expressed optimism that the situation would ease as the reforms stabilise.

APC Strengthens Ground in the South-East

Dibiagwu, who chairs the House Committee on Regional Development and Amnesty, noted that the political landscape in the region had shifted in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He pointed out that Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra were now politically aligned with the Tinubu administration, adding that APC’s presence had expanded significantly since the 2023 elections.

“At present, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra are for Tinubu. For Abia, we are hopeful things will fall in line,” he said.

“This shows that the 2027 election will be a landslide for Tinubu in the zone.”

‘Obidient Movement’ Impacted 2023, Not APC Weakness

Reacting to criticisms that APC performed poorly in the South-East during the 2023 polls, Dibiagwu argued that the nationwide momentum behind Labour Party candidate Peter Obi influenced voting behaviour across the country.

He said the party’s showing in the zone was not an indication of weakness but a reflection of Peter Obi’s regional popularity.

“In the South-East, Labour Party took first position because Peter Obi is from there… It doesn’t mean APC performed abysmally,” he said.

Uzodimma Boosting APC’s Prospects, Says Dibiagwu

The lawmaker lauded Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma for what he described as the consolidation of APC structures across the South-East, predicting a stronger performance in 2027.

He also claimed that Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA) had demonstrated cooperation with the federal government by publicly acknowledging Tinubu’s efforts.

“The Abia governor will also support the president to return and complete the good work he is doing,” he added.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.