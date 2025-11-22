“Tinubu Will Visit White House When Trump Leaves Office — FG”

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is avoiding the White House amid recent diplomatic tensions with the United States. The clarification comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and allegations of Christian genocide in the country sparked international attention.

In an interview on Channels Television on Friday, 21 November, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said there was no breakdown in Nigeria–U.S. relations, stressing that both countries are actively engaging on the issues raised by the Trump administration.

Addressing questions about President Tinubu’s visit to Washington, Idris said the timing of such diplomatic engagements is key and that the president is not avoiding the United States. “Well, we believe that he will go once the situation is right for him to go. But he has been to America. I mean, I was with him at the U.N. when he took office,” the minister stated.

The remarks underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining dialogue with the United States while managing sensitive issues related to human rights and international diplomacy.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.