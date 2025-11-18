Tinubu Says Nigeria Is Tolerant. Terrorists Say Otherwise. And Nigerians Know the Truth.

By Naija247news Editorial Desk

Nigeria’s narrative of religious tolerance is under siege — not by opinion polls, not by foreign critics, but by bullets, burnt churches, and bloodied classrooms. On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz called the killings of Christians in Nigeria “genocide wearing the mask of chaos”, a stark condemnation delivered during a UN-hosted forum on religious violence. Yet, President Bola Tinubu insists that Nigeria is “not a religiously intolerant nation.”

The dissonance between words and reality has never been sharper. Just weeks after Waltz’s remarks, Nigeria suffered two more shocks: 12 schoolgirls were abducted in Borno State, and Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja Uba was executed by ISWAP militants, a brutal demonstration of how terrorism has penetrated every corner of the country.

Waltz: A Faith Is Being Erased

At the United Nations, Waltz laid bare what Nigerians have long feared. Evidence from NGOs, human rights groups, and field reports shows a clear pattern: Christian communities, particularly in northern and Middle Belt states, are being systematically targeted.

“Families are torn apart, clergy repeatedly assassinated, entire church congregations wiped out,” Waltz said.

“Folks, we have an entire faith being erased — one bullet at a time, one torched Bible at a time.”

The ambassador’s words echo decades of reports from international watchdogs documenting escalating violence, from the northeast to the heart of the country, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

Nicki Minaj Joins the Call

The forum took an unexpected turn when Nicki Minaj, the Trinidad-born global music icon, joined the discussion. Minaj condemned the targeting of Christians, urging the world to act before communities are destroyed entirely.

“Churches have been burned. Families torn apart. Entire communities live in fear simply because of how they pray,” she said.

“Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides. It is about uniting humanity.”

Her presence brought global attention and amplified the voices of activists, reflecting a growing awareness that the crisis is not just regional but a humanitarian emergency.

Tinubu Pushes Back

In response, President Tinubu defended his administration, saying Nigeria is a nation built on pluralism.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our administration has worked consistently with Christian and Muslim leaders to address security challenges across all regions. Religious freedom and tolerance are core to our identity.”

Yet his statements are increasingly difficult to reconcile with events on the ground. How can a nation be tolerant when armed groups strike schools and military installations with impunity?

ISWAP Executes Lt. General Uba

The execution of Lt. General Uba, a senior military commander, by ISWAP is a chilling reminder of the state’s vulnerability. Footage released by the terrorist group showed the officer’s brutal killing, sending shockwaves through the military community and beyond.

Analysts warn that ISWAP’s growing confidence, alongside other insurgent groups like Boko Haram and armed Fulani militias, signals a new phase in Nigeria’s security crisis, where the very institutions meant to protect citizens are being challenged.

12 Schoolgirls Kidnapped in Borno

Meanwhile, the abduction of 12 schoolgirls in Borno has reignited painful memories of Chibok and Dapchi. The girls were kidnapped in a nighttime raid on a boarding school, with classrooms and vehicles destroyed. Their fate remains uncertain, highlighting the ongoing risk to children and civilians in conflict zones.

Human rights organizations such as Open Doors International note that attacks, once concentrated in northern states, are spreading to the Middle Belt and even the southern regions, exposing civilians to escalating threats of death, rape, and displacement.

A Nation at a Crossroads

The disconnect between Tinubu’s assurances and the lived reality of Nigerians is stark. While diplomacy and global attention matter, citizens measure tolerance not by statements but by safety, access to education, and protection of life and property.

The twin crises — abductions and military executions — underline a critical question: how many more deaths, kidnappings, and burned churches before decisive action is taken?

Waltz’s UN remarks and Minaj’s intervention signal that the world is watching closely. The international community is no longer willing to accept political rhetoric when it contrasts so sharply with human suffering.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads: continue a narrative of denial or confront the stark reality of its security and governance failures. The world is watching, and more importantly, so are the people of Nigeria — who see the bullets, the burnt Bibles, and the empty classrooms.

Editorial Takeaway

Tinubu’s words may comfort international observers, but Nigerians know the truth. The kidnapping of schoolgirls, the execution of a top general, and relentless attacks on Christians paint a grim picture of failure to protect citizens. Tolerance is not declared; it is practiced, defended, and enforced. Until that happens, Nigeria’s claim of religious pluralism rings hollow.

