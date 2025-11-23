“Tinubu Orders Police Withdrawal from VIP Security, NSCDC to Take Over”

Here’s a polished Naija247news-style editorial rewrite of your story with full dateline, structure, and context:

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers assigned to protect Very Important Persons (VIPs) across Nigeria, directing that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) take over their security duties.

The directive was announced following a high-level security meeting on Sunday, November 23, attended by top military and security chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi. Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga disclosed the decision in a statement.

“Many parts of Nigeria, particularly remote areas, have limited police presence at stations, making it difficult to protect and defend communities effectively,” Onanuga said. “President Tinubu is committed to strengthening police deployment across the country.”

The statement added that police officers will now return to their core law enforcement duties, while VIPs who require protection may request well-armed personnel from the NSCDC.

In line with the broader security strategy, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also working with state governments to modernize and upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

The presidential directive signals a strategic shift in Nigeria’s approach to VIP protection, reflecting efforts to enhance community-level policing while ensuring that elite security details are adequately staffed by paramilitary forces.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.