Bola Tinubu Presidency

“Tinubu Orders Police Withdrawal from VIP Security, NSCDC to Take Over”

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers assigned to protect Very Important Persons (VIPs) across Nigeria, directing that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) take over their security duties.

The directive was announced following a high-level security meeting on Sunday, November 23, attended by top military and security chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi. Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga disclosed the decision in a statement.

“Many parts of Nigeria, particularly remote areas, have limited police presence at stations, making it difficult to protect and defend communities effectively,” Onanuga said. “President Tinubu is committed to strengthening police deployment across the country.”

The statement added that police officers will now return to their core law enforcement duties, while VIPs who require protection may request well-armed personnel from the NSCDC.

In line with the broader security strategy, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also working with state governments to modernize and upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

The presidential directive signals a strategic shift in Nigeria’s approach to VIP protection, reflecting efforts to enhance community-level policing while ensuring that elite security details are adequately staffed by paramilitary forces.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tinubu orders officers guarding VIPs returned to community policing
"'Repentant Islamists Boko Haram Fighters ' Strike Again in Kaduna, Farmers Lose Nearly 100 Cattle"
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

