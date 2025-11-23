Tinubu Determined to End Nigeria’s Challenges, Says Minister Idris

ABUJA, November 23, 2025 (Naija247news) —

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is more determined than ever to end the economic and security challenges currently facing the country.

Idris made the remarks on Saturday in Abuja at a reception and fundraising dinner organised in honour of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who was recently elected Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The event, hosted by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), also included fundraising for the construction of the Institute’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

‘Nigeria Must Not Despair’ — Idris

The minister praised Adeniyi as a hardworking public servant whose international recognition reflects Nigeria’s potential and competence.

Idris said the nation was passing through one of its most difficult moments, but insisted the period should serve as an opportunity for unity and problem-solving rather than pessimism.

“This is not the time to despair or report Nigeria to organisations outside,” he said.

“Let us come together and fight our challenges. President Tinubu is determined more than ever before to bring these problems to an end.”

He added that the president had issued firm directives to security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of recently kidnapped schoolchildren.

The minister also claimed the prices of food items were beginning to decline while other positive economic indicators were emerging, assuring that Nigeria’s delegation to the U.S. was properly communicating the country’s situation to international partners.

NIPR President Hails Adeniyi

NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, congratulated Adeniyi on his global appointment, describing it as a signal that Nigeria continues to produce competent professionals despite reputational concerns.

“We have given the world the best chairman in Customs,” he said.

“The world must know and stand up for Nigeria.”

Gana: Use Wisdom to Address Insecurity

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, commended Adeniyi’s performance but expressed concerns over rising cases of abductions across the country.

He urged the government to employ wisdom in addressing security challenges and called for sustained respect for democratic values.

Senator Izunaso Commends Customs Reforms

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, Sen. Osita Izunaso, lauded the Customs Service under Adeniyi, saying the agency had exceeded its revenue targets.

He also praised Minister Idris and the NIPR leadership for strengthening national image management.

Adeniyi: National Image-Building Is Everyone’s Responsibility

In his remarks, Adeniyi thanked attendees and pledged to continue improving Customs operations and Nigeria’s reputation.

“It would be wrong to leave the task of building Nigeria’s image to the Minister of Information alone,” he said.

“What is happening requires all of us to defend our country — even in the WhatsApp groups we belong to.”

He warned that certain external interests were beginning to influence narratives about Nigeria, insisting that Nigerians must take ownership of the country’s reputation.

Event Highlights

Dignitaries at the event included representatives of the Nasarawa, Jigawa and Zamfara State governments, former NIPR presidents, traditional rulers, and former Niger State Governor Dr. Babangida Aliyu.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as the World Public Relations Forum Royal Ambassador, alongside a major fundraising session.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.