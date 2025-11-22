Menu
Tinubu ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Nationwide Killings, Says Information Minister

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “deeply saddened” by the spate of killings occurring across the country, assuring citizens that the administration is recalibrating its security strategy to curb the violence.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday evening, Idris said the President has been consistently troubled by the rising incidents of attacks and loss of lives, adding that Tinubu had already taken major steps to restructure the nation’s security architecture even before recent international pressure.

“The President is really sad about the killings,” Idris said.
“Even before the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, and before the threats President Trump issued, President Tinubu had already rejigged the security forces—removing service chiefs and appointing new ones.”

Idris stated that the ongoing reforms were designed to enable the government to “recalibrate and do things better” whenever fresh security challenges arise, emphasizing that the goal is to guarantee the safety of lives and property for all Nigerians.

He noted that the government is working closely with security agencies to strengthen response mechanisms and address the root causes of the attacks occurring in multiple states.

A video clip of the minister’s interview was shared shortly after

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
