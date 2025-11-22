Tinubu ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Nationwide Killings, Says Information Minister

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “deeply saddened” by the spate of killings occurring across the country, assuring citizens that the administration is recalibrating its security strategy to curb the violence.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday evening, Idris said the President has been consistently troubled by the rising incidents of attacks and loss of lives, adding that Tinubu had already taken major steps to restructure the nation’s security architecture even before recent international pressure.

“The President is really sad about the killings,” Idris said.

“Even before the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, and before the threats President Trump issued, President Tinubu had already rejigged the security forces—removing service chiefs and appointing new ones.”

Idris stated that the ongoing reforms were designed to enable the government to “recalibrate and do things better” whenever fresh security challenges arise, emphasizing that the goal is to guarantee the safety of lives and property for all Nigerians.

He noted that the government is working closely with security agencies to strengthen response mechanisms and address the root causes of the attacks occurring in multiple states.

A video clip of the minister’s interview was shared shortly after

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.