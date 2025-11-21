Tinubu cancels foreign trip, sends Shettima to G20 summit in South Africa

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Johannesburg to stand in for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit holding from November 22 to 23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Shettima left the country on Friday to join world leaders and heads of major financial institutions at the high-level gathering. President Tinubu, who was formally invited by South African President and current G20 chair, Cyril Ramaphosa, stayed back in Nigeria to focus on urgent domestic security challenges, the presidency disclosed.

According to the statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media, Shettima will participate fully in the summit’s official sessions and hold strategic engagements with global leaders on development financing, energy transition, economic stability and Africa’s position in the global economic landscape.

The vice-president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the summit’s proceedings.

Tinubu had earlier postponed his planned trips to South Africa and Angola following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the attack on worshippers in the Eruku community of Kwara State, prompting a renewed focus on national security.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.