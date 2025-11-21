Menu
Tinubu cancels foreign trip, sends Shettima to G20 summit in South Africa

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Johannesburg to stand in for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit holding from November 22 to 23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Shettima left the country on Friday to join world leaders and heads of major financial institutions at the high-level gathering. President Tinubu, who was formally invited by South African President and current G20 chair, Cyril Ramaphosa, stayed back in Nigeria to focus on urgent domestic security challenges, the presidency disclosed.

According to the statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media, Shettima will participate fully in the summit’s official sessions and hold strategic engagements with global leaders on development financing, energy transition, economic stability and Africa’s position in the global economic landscape.

The vice-president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the summit’s proceedings.

Tinubu had earlier postponed his planned trips to South Africa and Angola following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the attack on worshippers in the Eruku community of Kwara State, prompting a renewed focus on national security.

