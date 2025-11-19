TG Omori Raises Alarm Over Death Threats Following Comments on Same-Sex Relationships

By Naija247news Staff

Nigerian music video director TG Omori has revealed that he has been receiving death threats following backlash over his recent comments on same-sex relationships.

Over the weekend, Omori sparked controversy after describing homosexuality as “evil” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The statement quickly drew criticism from both local and international audiences.

The situation escalated after a magazine published an article claiming Omori had used the controversy to sell glasses — an accusation the director vehemently denied.

“This publication risked my life by gaslighting a global community against me,” Omori wrote on X, referring to the piece that he believes incited threats against him.

Since the article’s release, Omori says he has been receiving threats “day and night,” adding that he only expressed his opinion based on his personal beliefs and Nigeria’s legal framework.

“I spoke according to my beliefs and the laws of Nigeria. My safety and security are now at risk as these online attacks continue,” he added.

The director’s warning highlights growing tensions around public discourse on LGBTQ+ issues in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships remain illegal and culturally sensitive.

Omori’s situation has reignited debates on freedom of expression, personal beliefs, and the safety of public figures navigating controversial topics in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

