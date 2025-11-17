Terror in the Mosques: A Chronicle of Attacks on Muslim Worshippers in Nigeria

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – While global attention has often focused on attacks against Christian communities, a new PRNigeria report has highlighted a long and deadly pattern of assaults on Muslim worshippers inside mosques and religious gatherings across northern Nigeria. The findings point to hundreds of deaths between 2009 and 2025, underscoring the broader and more complex reality of the country’s insecurity.

The report comes amid international debate triggered by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat of military action against Nigeria over what he described as a “Christian genocide.” PRNigeria’s findings, however, show that Muslim communities have also suffered repeated attacks—many carried out by the same extremist groups accused of targeting Christians.

According to the report, Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and armed bandits have executed numerous high-casualty attacks on mosques and Muslim religious events, often during early morning or evening prayers.

Major Attacks on Mosques and Muslim Gatherings (2013–2025)

Aug. 11, 2013 – Konduga, Borno: Boko Haram gunmen killed 44–46 worshippers during Fajr prayers at the Central Mosque and injured more than 30.

Nov. 3–4, 2014 – Potiskum, Yobe: A suicide bomber hit a Shia Ashura procession, killing 15 and injuring 50.

Nov. 28, 2014 – Kano City: Triple blasts and gunfire at the Central Mosque during Jummat prayers killed at least 81, with witnesses reporting more than 200 dead.

July 17, 2015 – Damaturu, Yobe: Suicide bombers, including a 10-year-old girl, struck Eid al-Fitr prayers, killing up to 50.

Oct. 15, 2015 – Maiduguri: Twin suicide bombings during evening prayers killed 42.

Nov. 27, 2015 – Dakasoye, Kano: A suicide bomber attacked a Shia Arba’een procession, killing 21.

Mar. 16, 2016 – Molai-Umarari, Borno: Two female bombers killed 24 worshippers during dawn prayers.

Jan. 16, 2017 – Maiduguri: A 12-year-old girl attacked a university mosque, killing four and injuring 15.

Nov. 21, 2017 – Mubi, Adamawa: A teenage suicide bomber killed 50 inside the Madina Mosque.

May 1, 2018 – Mubi: Twin mosque attacks killed 27 and injured 56.

July 23, 2018 – Konduga: A suicide bomber killed 11 during morning prayers.

July 27, 2019 – Nganzai, Borno: Boko Haram ambushed funeral mourners, killing 65.

Oct. 25, 2021 – Mazakuka, Niger: Armed bandits killed 18 worshippers and the imam during Fajr prayers.

Oct. 5, 2021 – Yasore, Katsina: Bandits shot 10 worshippers during Maghrib prayers.

Nov. 5, 2023 – Funtua, Katsina: Armed men attacked a Maulud celebration, killing 20 and abducting several others.

Aug. 19, 2025 – Unguwan Mantau, Katsina: Bandits killed 27 during dawn prayers.

Feb. & June 2025 – Zamfara & Borno: Bandits abducted an imam and 30 others; ISWAP launched fresh attacks on rural mosques.

PRNigeria argues that the pattern of mosque-targeted attacks—many aimed at Muslims who have rejected extremist ideology—challenges narratives that portray violence as solely directed at Christians. Independent conflict monitors have similarly documented widespread insecurity affecting all regions and faith groups.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly maintained that the country’s violence is not exclusive to any religious group but is driven by terrorism, banditry, and local conflicts that cut across communal lines.

PRNigeria condemned all forms of religiously targeted attacks, adding that every killing inside a place of worship—Christian or Muslim—represents a profound violation that should draw equal global outrage.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.