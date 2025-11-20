“Temper justice with mercy” – House of Reps member pleads for clemency for Nnamdi Kanu after life sentence

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – A member of the House of Representatives, Obi Aguocha, has appealed for clemency for IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu during proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Aguocha, representing the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in Abia State, made the appeal shortly after the court found Kanu guilty on seven counts of terrorism.

Addressing Justice James Omotosho, Aguocha called for a path toward peace and stability across the country. “My lord, I plead for mercy, I plead for clemency, and I appeal for peace and stability not just in the South East, but in Nigeria. Nigeria is bleeding, and we must find common solutions to our common problems,” he said.

He explained that, as Kanu’s direct representative in the National Assembly, he felt it was his duty to show support, which is why he had consistently appeared in court.

Aguocha added: “I plead for the lord to show mercy and temper justice with mercy. I am a friend of the court, and I appreciate the opportunity to address you.”

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.