Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas to Defect from PDP to APC on November 19

By Naija247news Staff | November 16, 2025

Jalingo, Taraba State – Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has announced that he will formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 19, 2025.

Kefas disclosed the development on Saturday, November 15, during a brief chat with journalists, describing the move as “a major shift and alignment” for the people of Taraba. “There is going to be a major shift and alignment on November 19. I will officially transition from PDP to APC. It is a movement that has to do with the destiny of Taraba people,” he said.

The governor added that he is expecting “a lot of visitors” for the defection ceremony, which he said will mark the beginning of a new political direction for the state.

Kefas becomes the latest PDP governor to join the ruling APC in 2025, following similar defections by Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Elected in 2023 with 257,926 votes, Kefas defeated Muhammad Yahaya of the NNPP and Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC to secure the governorship seat. Since the return of democracy in 1999, all Taraba governors have emerged from the PDP, making Kefas’ defection a significant political departure from the state’s long-standing tradition.

The ceremony on November 19 is expected to attract prominent political figures from within and outside Taraba State.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.