S’West Arewa Community Rallies Support for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election

•••Obasa, Yusuf laud the group’s bold steps

The South West Arewa Community on Thursday gathered in Lagos to drum up support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Members of the group numbering over 1000 expressed that President Bola Tinubu had in the past supported the northerners politically and therefore deserves to be supported in 2027.

The Director General, South West Arewa Community for Asiwaju 2027, Alhaji Sheu Usman, said the Movement was to appreciate the huge investment of President Tinubu in the Northern part of the country, under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are here to introduce the South West Arewa Community for the Asiwaju 2027 Movement. This movement started five months ago, and we have achieved tremendously. We are here to support Tinubu, who has shown love to the northerners. When he was governor, he ensured there was an Arewa community in all local governments.

In 2023, he sponsored Nuhu Ribadu to contest the presidency of the country. He did the same for Atiku and Muhammadu Buhari, so there is no reason any northerner will not work for him,” Usman said.

He added,“In the last four months, we have been able to secure land for 1000 farmers in Lagos State. We are also able to secure three appointments, two from the federal government and one in Lagos. Also we got appointments in Ondo and Ogun States.”

Usman, who is also the Chairman of Mile 12 International Food Market, further said that the federal government’s interventions in the agriculture sector have reduced prices of staple foods across markets, which has not happened in over twenty years.

While noting that Lagos remains one of the safest states in the country, the Director-General called for peaceful coexistence to reduce incidents of terrorism and killings in other States.

Acting Secretary, Arewa Community for Asiwaju 2027, Lagos chapter, Mr Ibrahim Jagada, restated the loyalty of the northerners to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu as he urged members without Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be able to cast their vote in 2027, noting that the Asiwaju 2027 campaign would be taken to other South West States.

Chairman of Agege Local Government, Abdulganiyu Obasa, assured the Arewa Community of President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the insecurity challenges while making more reforms to better the lives of citizens.

While commending the Southwest Arewa Group for expressing their support to Asiwaju, he also encouraged all youth to rise up and embrace positive and developmental engagements worthy of growing the nation instead of getting involved in negative vices.

”Asiwaju is the father of the nation. He deserves the support of everybody at this point in our nation. Like he has changed the tide in our economy, he will succeed in solving the security problem of Nigeria.

”What the Southwest Arewa Community is doing is highly commendable, and it is a bold form of support Asiwaju needs at this point.

”I appreciate you all and promise to work with you in my council for the success of Agege,” he said.

Members of South West Arewa Community for Asiwaju 2027 dressed in black and white attire from Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos, promised to deliver over 10,000 votes, with a charge for more members to get their PVCs to exercise their franchise.

Dignitaries at the event included Hausa traditional and spiritual leaders in Lagos; Director General of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu 2027, Hon. Bisi Yusuf; member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Saheed from Kosofe Constituency, representative of the Commissioner for Local government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development among others.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.