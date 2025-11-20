Menu
FootBall

Super Falcons Crowned CAF Women's National Team of the Year for Third Consecutive Year

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have continued their dominance of African women’s football, being named the CAF Women’s National Team of the Year for the third consecutive year, winning the award in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The announcement was made at the prestigious CAF awards ceremony held at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Rabat, Morocco, where the Falcons edged out the Black Queens of Ghana and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses to claim the honor.

The recognition follows Nigeria’s record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in August 2024, further solidifying the team’s legacy as the continent’s most successful and consistent women’s national side. President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, accepted the award on behalf of the team, praising the players’ resilience, skill, and dedication.

This latest accolade reinforces the Super Falcons’ unrivaled status in African football and highlights the country’s commitment to promoting women’s sports. Analysts say the Falcons’ sustained excellence sets a benchmark for emerging teams across the continent, inspiring a new generation of female footballers in Nigeria and beyond.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Northwest Nigeria School Abduction: Security Forces Launch Relentless Hunt for 25 Students
Achraf Hakimi Named 2025 African Footballer of the Year, First Defender to Win in Over 50 Years
