SSS arraigns seven IPOB commanders linked to Simon Ekpa for terrorism financing across southeast Nigeria

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The State Security Service (SSS) has filed terrorism charges against seven individuals identified as commanders of the proscribed

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), alleging they received funding and material support from Finland-based separatist leader

Simon Ekpa In a statement on Thursday, the SSS said the charges were filed on November 19 before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The suspects, the agency said, were involved in receiving and disbursing funds and other support for IPOB operations in Nigeria’s southeast and south-south regions. Ekpa, who leads a faction calling for an independent Biafra, is currently serving a six-year sentence in Finland for terrorism-related offences in Nigeria.

A central figure in the case is Ibrahim Ali Larabo, described by the SSS as an illegal immigrant from Niger operating an unlicensed bureau de change. According to the agency, Larabo handled large sums of money on behalf of Ekpa’s faction, financing IPOB activities in the region.

The suspects have been identified as IPOB commanders, arms dealers, couriers, ESN fighters, and foot soldiers funded and directed by Ekpa. The charges were filed in three separate cases: FHC/ABJ/CR/632/2025, FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2025, and FHC/ABJ/CR/634/2025.

The SSS also highlighted other ongoing terrorism prosecutions, including the conviction of Ismaila (aka Mai Tangaran) for coordinating the 2012 attacks on the Nigeria Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano. He was sentenced to 15 years on one count and 20 years each on three other counts under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013, to run concurrently.

Additional cases involve internationally wanted suspects Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (aka Abu Baara), whose trial is set to resume January 15, 2026, as well as Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 2011 UN building bombing, and co-defendants.

The agency confirmed prosecutions of five suspects linked to the June 5, 2022 attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, and ten others arrested over attacks in Benue and Plateau states. Abdulazeez Obadaki (aka Bomboy) and Musa Abubakar, alleged ISWAP affiliates, are also facing charges related to church attacks in Owo and Okene.

SSS Director General Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, who assumed office in August 2024, ordered a full review of inherited terrorism cases and directed forensic investigations to ensure diligent prosecution.

The statement was signed by Favour Dozie, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.