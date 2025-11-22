“South-West Must Not Become a Sanctuary for Criminality or Battleground for Destabilisers” – Sanwo-Olu

Senate holds Zonal Security Meeting in Lagos, seeks collaboration to address insecurity

LAGOS, Nigeria, November 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and South-West security stakeholders on Friday called for the adoption of indigenous security strategies, modern technology, and state policing to tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria. The appeal was made at the South-West Zonal Security Summit in Ikeja, organised by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on National Security in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

The summit brought together representatives from South-West states, the Senate led by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, serving and former public officials, heads of security agencies, civil society leaders, and traditional, religious, and political figures. The gathering provided a platform to discuss practical measures for improving national security in the region.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, emphasised the importance of a regional security framework integrating Amotekun, local vigilante networks, and traditional institutions.

“Security is not just about keeping the peace; it is about ensuring our economic survival. When insecurity disrupts markets, farmlands, transportation, and investment, our GDP takes a hit, livelihoods crumble, and growth stalls. A region that cannot promise safety cannot promise prosperity,” he said.

The governor urged the strengthening of early-warning systems, enhanced surveillance, and collaboration with youth groups, farmers, transport unions, and civil society to foster community-driven security solutions. He pledged Lagos State’s full cooperation with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee and neighbouring states to secure the South-West.

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru noted that while the South-West has not faced the full impact of terrorism, the rise in banditry, kidnappings, and violent crime across the region is concerning. He highlighted incidents including farmer-herder clashes, highway attacks, and armed group incursions from northern states.

“We must not allow the South-West to become a sanctuary for criminality or a battleground for those who seek to destabilise our nation. Security is a collective responsibility. We must build trust, stay vigilant, and report suspicious activities promptly,” Abiru said, urging the media to foster unity and avoid ethnic or religious bias in reporting.

Other lawmakers, including Senators Ibrahim Jimoh and Gbenga Daniel, stressed the need for non-conventional approaches involving both military and civilian strategies.

Security officials also highlighted the critical role of government support. Lagos State Commissioner of Police Moshood Jimoh praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s provision of logistics and equipment, noting that localised security challenges require tailored solutions.

Traditional rulers, including Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara, and Iba Gani Adams, Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, advocated community policing, technology-driven enforcement, expanded joint task forces, increased recruitment, and welfare packages for security operatives.

Civil society representatives, women, youth groups, and religious leaders similarly urged enhanced welfare and support for security personnel to motivate effective service without fear or favour.

The summit concluded with a unified call for collaboration across all levels of government, communities, and security agencies to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.