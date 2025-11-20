Singer Waje Confirms Engagement, Keeps Fiancé’s Identity Under Wraps

Nigerian music star Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has officially confirmed her engagement. The 45-year-old singer revealed the news in an interview with Hip TV in Lagos, stating simply, “I am actually engaged,” without providing further details about her partner.

The identity of Waje’s fiancé remains a mystery, sparking curiosity among fans and followers. In previous interviews, the award-winning singer has been candid about the kind of partner she seeks, emphasizing that she cannot marry an unsuccessful man. At this stage in her life, Waje explained, she does not have the time or capacity to endure the uncertainties that come with a struggling partner.

This announcement adds to Waje’s illustrious career, which spans over two decades, marking her as one of Nigeria’s most respected vocalists and role models in the entertainment industry. Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to congratulate the singer on this personal milestone.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.