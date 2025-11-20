Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Singer Waje Confirms Engagement, Keeps Fiancé’s Identity Under Wraps

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nigerian music star Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has officially confirmed her engagement. The 45-year-old singer revealed the news in an interview with Hip TV in Lagos, stating simply, “I am actually engaged,” without providing further details about her partner.

The identity of Waje’s fiancé remains a mystery, sparking curiosity among fans and followers. In previous interviews, the award-winning singer has been candid about the kind of partner she seeks, emphasizing that she cannot marry an unsuccessful man. At this stage in her life, Waje explained, she does not have the time or capacity to endure the uncertainties that come with a struggling partner.

This announcement adds to Waje’s illustrious career, which spans over two decades, marking her as one of Nigeria’s most respected vocalists and role models in the entertainment industry. Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to congratulate the singer on this personal milestone.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Kwankwaso Demands Investigation into Brigadier Gen. Uba Killing, Calls for Federal Action on Rising Insecurity
Next article
Drake Sparks Debate Over Possible Subtle Dig at Serena Williams on Instagram
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN declares Zuldal MFB illegal, cautions Nigerians

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially disowned...

SBM Intelligence: 454 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambushes from 2019 to 2025

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
A new security assessment by SBM Intelligence has revealed...

IEI Plc targets N22 billion capital raise amid leadership transition

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI Plc) has entered a...

Virtual currency now taxable under new fiscal reform law – Oyedele

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

CBN declares Zuldal MFB illegal, cautions Nigerians

Banking & Finance 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially disowned...

SBM Intelligence: 454 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambushes from 2019 to 2025

Security & Defense 0
A new security assessment by SBM Intelligence has revealed...

IEI Plc targets N22 billion capital raise amid leadership transition

Companies 0
International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI Plc) has entered a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC