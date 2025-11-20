Segun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, reportedly dies at 62

Here is the full Naija247news AP-style hard-news rewrite following your approved template, with dateline, clean structure, meta description, and SEO tags.

IBADAN, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following unconfirmed reports that Mr. Segun Awolowo, grandson of the late nationalist and statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has died at the age of 62.

Western Post first reported the development, noting that the news has caused shock and internal tension within the Awolowo family. No official statement has yet been issued, and details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear as at press time.

Awolowo, a lawyer, political figure and prominent public servant, was the only son of the late Alhaja Abah Folawiyo. He served as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2013 to 2021, before assuming office as President of the National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) of ECOWAS member states in July 2021.

Born on September 27, 1963, Olusegun Awolowo Jr. was delivered two months after the death of his father, Segun Awolowo Sr., who died in a car accident at the age of 25. He was raised by his aunt, Mrs. Tola Oyediran (née Awolowo), and her husband, Prof. Kayode Oyediran.

He attended Mayhill Convent School, where he was schoolmates with future Second Lady Dolapo Osinbajo, before proceeding to Igbobi College, Yaba, and later Government College, Ibadan. Awolowo obtained his Law degree from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 1989.

His early legal career included stints with Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and GOK Ajayi & Co. He later joined the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Matters, and Due Diligence. Under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he served in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport between 2007 and 2011.

After returning briefly to private law practice, Awolowo was appointed in 2013 by President Goodluck Jonathan to head the NEPC, a position renewed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

During his tenure, he championed the Zero Oil Plan — one of the government’s most ambitious non-oil export strategies — aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil and generating up to $30 billion annually from non-oil exports. The initiative formed part of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and focused on expanding value-added exports, scaling local production capacity, and stimulating jobs.

The NEPC, under his leadership, also signed a landmark $1 billion Memorandum of Understanding with AFREXIM Bank and NEXIM Bank at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo in 2018. He led several other partnerships, including discussions with Shoprite to facilitate the export of Nigerian products to wider African markets.

Awolowo is survived by his wife and children. His daughter, Seun Awolowo, is known for her advocacy through Teach-A-Girl Nigeria and as founder of Leads Africa and 3D Living Moments.

The Awolowo family is expected to issue a formal announcement in the coming hours.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.