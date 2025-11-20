SBM Intelligence: 454 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambushes from 2019 to 2025

A new security assessment by SBM Intelligence has revealed that no fewer than 454 Nigerian soldiers were killed in ambushes between 2019 and 2025, underscoring the rising dangers confronting frontline troops and the growing complexity of Nigeria’s security crisis.

The report, titled “The Kill Zone: A report on ambushes against Nigerian military and security forces (2019–2025),” warns that Nigeria is facing a more sophisticated, rapidly expanding, and deeply entrenched insurgency than previously understood.

According to SBM Intelligence, the Nigerian military and other security formations, already overstretched across nearly two-thirds of the country, have been drawn into a persistent and lethal wave of ambushes, especially in the Northeast and Northwest. These attacks have also claimed the lives of police personnel, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operatives, and other security actors engaged in counterinsurgency operations.

The report links the escalating fatalities to the operations of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), the dominant Boko Haram faction, and its more organised offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). It also highlights the increasingly violent activities of armed bandit groups across the Northwest and Northcentral zones.

Borno remains the epicentre of ambush-related violence, accounting for more than 60% of all recorded incidents within the review period. ISWAP, described as the more structured and tactically advanced faction, has tightened its grip across Borno and the Lake Chad Basin.

Meanwhile, the Northwest has evolved into a major conflict frontier, with banditry surging sharply from 2020. Zamfara stands out as the hub of this violence, while Katsina is identified as a significant hotspot. The region’s porous borders have enabled spillovers from other conflict zones, including incursions by groups linked to Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) and the Lakurawa faction.

SBM Intelligence further notes that Boko Haram and ISWAP have refined their combat strategies, deploying increasingly sophisticated ambush tactics. One of the most devastating losses within the period was the killing of Brigadier-General Dzarma Zirkusu in an ambush near Askira Uba, Borno State, in November 2021, a stark reminder of the growing audacity and firepower of insurgent forces.

“Ambushes against Nigerian security forces between 2019 and 2025 are indicative of a sustained and adaptive insurgency that has evolved from a struggle for territorial control to a drawn-out war of attrition. Despite some military gains, asymmetric attacks remain a severe and escalating threat. The convergence of ideological extremism with criminal motives makes the conflict increasingly complex and difficult to resolve,” the report cautioned.

In June, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum donated N100 million to support wounded soldiers and the families of officers killed in ongoing operations. He presented the cheque to the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, in December 2024, proposed a N4.91 trillion allocation for defence and security in the 2025 budget, the highest single line-item expenditure in that fiscal plan.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.