Gender Equality

Rights Activists Welcome Shift Away from Patriarchal Attitudes in GBV Cases in Lagos

By: Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — Rights activists have welcomed what they describe as a growing shift away from patriarchal attitudes that have historically suppressed reporting of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly among men, in Lagos State.

The activists spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following the release of statistics by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), which recorded 920 male GBV cases reported between November 2024 and November 2025.

Mrs. Bose Ironsi, Executive Director of Women’s Right and Health Project (WRAHP), said the figures signal progress, noting that men are increasingly coming forward to report abuse, breaking long-standing cultural barriers.

“This increase does not mean men experience GBV more than women; rather, it shows the impact of awareness campaigns, sensitisation, and growing trust in the system. Every survivor, male or female, must know help is available and they will be heard,” Ironsi said.

She added that the rising reports highlight the need for stigma-free reporting channels, targeted awareness campaigns for men, and continuous sensitisation to reinforce that GBV is not a “women-only issue.”

Ms. Taiwo Bello, Administrator of Cute Kids Haven Foundation, described the trend as a “meaningful shift,” emphasizing that increased reporting among men reflects growing awareness and trust in support systems like the DSVA.

“While this is a positive development, actual cases among male victims may still be higher. Continued efforts are necessary to encourage all survivors to seek help without fear or shame,” Bello said.

Experts note that gender patriarchy, which positions men as dominant and women as submissive, has historically prevented male victims from reporting abuse, including sexual, emotional, and psychological violence.

The activists urged continued collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and communities to ensure inclusive GBV responses that support survivors of all genders.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

