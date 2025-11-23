Menu
National Security

“‘Repentant Islamists Boko Haram Fighters ’ Strike Again in Kaduna, Farmers Lose Nearly 100 Cattle”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Kaduna, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Farmers in Kaduna State have raised fresh alarms over renewed attacks by so-called “repentant bandits,” reporting the theft of nearly 100 cattle in just one week.

The farmers, hailing from Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas, issued a desperate SOS to authorities, urging urgent action to stop the criminal activities around the Kaduna Airport axis. According to a farmers’ representative, the bandits have targeted Kadi village and other communities along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

A breakdown of the losses shared via WhatsApp revealed the scale of the theft: Alhaji Abdullahi Mubari lost 47 cows, Bawa Abubakar 32, Dankawu Malam Bube 8, and Abdullahi Jafaru 10—bringing the total to 97 cattle stolen in a single week.

“Despite being celebrated as a success story of the ‘Kaduna Peace Model,’ these ‘repentant bandits’ continue to kidnap, kill, and rustle cattle with impunity, while the government appears to turn a blind eye,” the farmers’ representative said.

The ‘Kaduna Peace Model,’ introduced by Governor Uba Sani in 2023, is designed to tackle insecurity through inclusive governance, grassroots engagement, and rural development, rather than relying solely on military force. Governor Sani outlined the model at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos on November 11, 2025, highlighting it as a framework for restoring lasting peace across the state.

Kaduna State has long been one of Nigeria’s most volatile regions, plagued by banditry, kidnappings, farmer–herder clashes, and communal violence. While the peace model has been touted as a pioneering approach, the recent cattle raids underscore persistent security challenges in rural communities.

The farmers are now calling on the state government and security agencies to urgently intervene, protect lives and property, and prevent further attacks on vulnerable communities.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

