Rep. Dibiagwu Hails Uzodimma’s Performance in Imo State

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

ABUJA, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu (APC–Imo) has praised Governor Hope Uzodimma for “exceedingly well” performance over the past five years, citing infrastructural development and political stability in Imo State.

Dibiagwu, representing Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, made the comments during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series in Abuja on Sunday.

“Gov. Uzodimma, who is also Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, has done remarkably well for the people of the state. There has been tremendous infrastructural development in Imo, which has contributed to peace and progress,” he said.

He highlighted key projects, including the Owerri–Orlu Road, Owerri–Okigwe Road, and Owerri–Umuahia Road, noting that recent works have significantly improved road safety and connectivity. Dibiagwu also cited the Orashi Power Plant, an Imo State–owned independent power project, and the state’s international conference centre as major achievements.

“When a leader is doing the right thing, there is no reason to fight him,” the lawmaker said, attributing the cordial relationship between Abuja-based politicians from Imo and the governor to Uzodimma’s consistent developmental efforts.

Dibiagwu further praised Uzodimma’s commitment to governance in his second term, noting that it is unusual for second-term governors to actively award contracts and prioritise state development.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

