Regina Daniels lashes out at AGN president Emeka Rollas over claims she “needs help”

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Lagos, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Actress Regina Daniels has hit back at Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas following his statement suggesting she “needs help.”

Rollas had commented on social media regarding Regina’s ongoing marital crisis with her estranged husband, Nwoko, who claimed the actress had been abusing drugs. In his statement, Rollas said he and other senior members of the industry were aware that Regina “needs help.”

Reacting, Regina Daniels accused Rollas of bitterness, claiming his comments stemmed from her refusing to allow him bring women to her home for swimming lessons. She further suggested that Rollas’ perceived achievements as AGN president include visiting the homes of high-profile men with women.

Regina shared her response on social media, challenging Rollas’s statements and defending herself against the allegations.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Armed robbers kill brother of Ebonyi LG commissioner in Ishieke attack
Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese debunks rumours of kidnapped priest Fr. Bobbo Paschal’s death
