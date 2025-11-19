Reality TV Star Porsha Williams Under Federal Investigation After Incident on Flight from Las Vegas

By Naija247news Staff

Reality television star Porsha Williams has reportedly become the subject of a federal investigation following an incident aboard a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday, shortly after BravoCon 2025.

A video circulating online shows the Real Housewives of Atlanta star walking through Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in a fur coat and Ugg boots while speaking with law enforcement officers.

According to the FBI’s Atlanta office, officials are aware of the situation and are currently assessing whether any federal charges may apply. At this stage, it remains unclear what consequences, if any, Porsha may face, with authorities describing the case as still under review.

Delta Airlines confirmed that two passengers were questioned by flight crew members during the trip, but the plane continued without disruption. Police were reportedly waiting at the Atlanta airport upon landing to further investigate the incident.

The incident comes shortly after Williams concluded her BravoCon 2025 appearances, including a panel discussion alongside fellow reality stars Sonja Morgan and Heather Gay.

Porsha’s personal life has also been in the spotlight this year, following her divorce from businessman Simon Guobadia, who was subsequently deported to Nigeria after their split.

The story has sparked discussion on social media, with fans debating whether the incident warrants federal attention or is merely an overblown report from the flight. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as investigations proceed.

