Putin Signals Support for Updated Trump Peace Plan as Kyiv Rejects Territorial Concessions

MOSCOW, Russia, November 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled Moscow’s support for a “modernised version” of a peace framework originally proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that the updated 28-point plan could form the basis for resolving the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.

Addressing members of his security council, Putin confirmed that Russia had received the revised American proposal, describing it as a potentially workable foundation for negotiations. He emphasised that Moscow had already shown “flexibility” and “compromise” in prior discussions and said the new document reflects expanded measures intended to guide a long-term settlement.

“The United States returned with a substantially expanded version of the deal, now containing 28 points, which could realistically guide an eventual peace agreement,” Putin said.

The Ukrainian government, however, has rejected any framework perceived as compromising its territorial integrity. President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with NATO, European leaders, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, warning that Ukraine is navigating “one of the most difficult moments” in its statehood. Kyiv insists that sovereignty and territorial control cannot be negotiated away.

The proposed U.S.-crafted plan includes a comprehensive non-aggression framework, security guarantees for Ukraine, and limits on its armed forces to 600,000 personnel. It also requires Ukraine to amend its constitution to permanently exclude NATO membership, while NATO pledges not to station troops in the country. In parallel, the agreement outlines phased reconstruction funding and economic packages, including the use of $100 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian rebuilding, coordinated with the World Bank.

Under the plan, Russia would receive gradual sanctions relief and reintegration into the global economy, including potential cooperation on energy, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and Arctic development. Moscow would also regain membership in the former G8.

Humanitarian measures include prisoner exchanges, family reunifications, protection of religious and linguistic minorities, and oversight of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under the IAEA, with electricity divided between Russia and Ukraine. Territorial provisions recognise Russian control over Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, while other contested areas would remain demilitarised buffer zones. A newly proposed international body, the Board of Peace, chaired by Donald Trump, would monitor implementation and enforce penalties for violations.

Experts caution that the plan, while detailed, contains concessions that Kyiv is likely to reject. Analysts at Chatham House noted that while the reconstruction package could incentivise U.S. involvement, it would represent a major diplomatic win for Russia if enacted.

As Putin signals readiness to adopt the Trump proposal and international diplomacy accelerates, the coming weeks may determine whether the plan becomes a historic settlement or remains another unrealised blueprint for peace.

