Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bola Tinubu Presidency

President Tinubu sends peace emissary to Plateau State

By: Press Release

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Nov. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent Dr. Abiodun Essiet, his senior special assistant on community engagement for the North Central Zone, to Plateau State to promote peace and intercommunal harmony.

Essiet spent two days in the state, meeting Christian clerics, Fulani Miyetti Allah leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youth representatives. Her visit included a town hall meeting in Jos attended by delegates from all 17 local government areas to discuss community-based peace structures.

In Barkin Ladi, Essiet visited Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Chairman of the Regional Church Council, and addressed widows. Discussions focused on faith-based leadership and ethnic reconciliation. She also delivered President Tinubu’s message on fostering unity in the state.

Essiet later met with Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to encourage dialogue between pastoral and farming communities. She also conducted a workshop on establishing peace structures across the 17 local government areas.

In Bassa LGA, Essiet held a closed-door meeting with the Irigwe community, Miyetti Allah, and the Youth Council. Discussions focused on sustaining peace and strengthening the 17-member peace committee responsible for dialogue and reconciliation between communities.

A notable outcome was the resolution of a dispute between farmer David Toma of Agha Farm in Gyel district and local herders. Toma had seized two cows after alleging crop destruction. On Nov. 15, MACBAN Chairman Alhaji Isah Yau paid N500,000 in compensation. Toma released the cows, and all parties signed an undertaking to maintain peace.

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
‘Bury Me Within One Month of My Death’ — Ayo Fayose Outlines His Funeral Wishes
Next article
Pope Leo XIV Lists Nigeria Among Countries Where Christians Face Persecution
Press Release
Press Release

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

America isn’t ‘ready for a woman’ to be president says Michelle Obama

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former First Lady cites societal resistance among men as...

Chukwuebuka Eweni Faces Second-Degree Murder for Allegedly Killing Father, Injuring Sisters in New Orleans

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chukwuebuka Eweni faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges...

Lieutenant Yarima Escapes Alleged Ass@ssination Attempt in Abuja Days After Tense Confrontation with Wike

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigerian Navy officer reportedly evades attack by unknown assailants...

Pope Leo XIV Lists Nigeria Among Countries Where Christians Face Persecution

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Pontiff urges prayers for peace amid attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Sudan, and other nations.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

America isn’t ‘ready for a woman’ to be president says Michelle Obama

Democracy 0
Former First Lady cites societal resistance among men as...

Chukwuebuka Eweni Faces Second-Degree Murder for Allegedly Killing Father, Injuring Sisters in New Orleans

Diaspora News & Features 0
Chukwuebuka Eweni faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges...

Lieutenant Yarima Escapes Alleged Ass@ssination Attempt in Abuja Days After Tense Confrontation with Wike

National Politics 0
Nigerian Navy officer reportedly evades attack by unknown assailants...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC