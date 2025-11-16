President Tinubu sends peace emissary to Plateau State

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Nov. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent Dr. Abiodun Essiet, his senior special assistant on community engagement for the North Central Zone, to Plateau State to promote peace and intercommunal harmony.

Essiet spent two days in the state, meeting Christian clerics, Fulani Miyetti Allah leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youth representatives. Her visit included a town hall meeting in Jos attended by delegates from all 17 local government areas to discuss community-based peace structures.

In Barkin Ladi, Essiet visited Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Chairman of the Regional Church Council, and addressed widows. Discussions focused on faith-based leadership and ethnic reconciliation. She also delivered President Tinubu’s message on fostering unity in the state.

Essiet later met with Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to encourage dialogue between pastoral and farming communities. She also conducted a workshop on establishing peace structures across the 17 local government areas.

In Bassa LGA, Essiet held a closed-door meeting with the Irigwe community, Miyetti Allah, and the Youth Council. Discussions focused on sustaining peace and strengthening the 17-member peace committee responsible for dialogue and reconciliation between communities.

A notable outcome was the resolution of a dispute between farmer David Toma of Agha Farm in Gyel district and local herders. Toma had seized two cows after alleging crop destruction. On Nov. 15, MACBAN Chairman Alhaji Isah Yau paid N500,000 in compensation. Toma released the cows, and all parties signed an undertaking to maintain peace.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.