Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Porsha Williams at 44: “I Finally Understand Dating”

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff

Reality TV star Porsha Williams has opened up about her dating journey, revealing that at 44, she finally understands what it takes to find the right partner.

Williams shared her insights during a panel session at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where a fan in her 30s asked for advice on navigating the dating world.

“It took me years to understand myself and what I want,” Williams said. “I used to fall quickly because I’m a hopeless romantic. Now I know finding the right person requires doing things differently.”

She urged fans to “date knowing who you are” and to walk away immediately when they spot red flags, stressing the importance of self-awareness and patience in relationships.

Williams also encouraged women not to rush love, explaining that she had to wait until 44 to truly figure it out.

“Don’t put pressure on yourself. It’s a journey, and you’ll get there,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

During the panel, Williams confirmed she is dating again but is not currently in a committed relationship. She said she is focused on one person at the moment and is seeing where things lead.

Earlier this year at CultureCon in New York, Williams revealed she had been seeing both a man and a woman, explaining that she is learning to adjust her expectations and avoid partners who “love bomb” her. She shared that she is taking time to open up slowly, accept honest feedback, and focus less on extravagant gestures.

Porsha’s reflections come after her divorce from businessman Simon Guobadia, which was finalized in June 2025. The reality star has continued to use her platform to discuss personal growth, love, and navigating life after a high-profile marriage.

Her candid insights at BravoCon 2025 resonated with fans, highlighting the challenges and lessons of dating later in life, especially in the spotlight

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Reality TV Star Porsha Williams Under Federal Investigation After Incident on Flight from Las Vegas
Next article
TG Omori Raises Alarm Over Death Threats Following Comments on Same-Sex Relationships
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FBI Investigates Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams After Delta Flight Incident

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Staff Atlanta, USA – Reality TV star Porsha...

Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Surge Above $46 Billion, Highest Since 2018

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Naija247news Staff Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s foreign reserves have...

“Very Painful”: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi Criticizes White House Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
By Naija247news Staff The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet President Donald Trump at the White House Today

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Staff Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FBI Investigates Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams After Delta Flight Incident

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Naija247news Staff Atlanta, USA – Reality TV star Porsha...

Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Surge Above $46 Billion, Highest Since 2018

Forex 0
By Naija247news Staff Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s foreign reserves have...

“Very Painful”: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi Criticizes White House Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news Staff The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC