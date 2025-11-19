Porsha Williams at 44: “I Finally Understand Dating”

By Naija247news Staff

Reality TV star Porsha Williams has opened up about her dating journey, revealing that at 44, she finally understands what it takes to find the right partner.

Williams shared her insights during a panel session at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where a fan in her 30s asked for advice on navigating the dating world.

“It took me years to understand myself and what I want,” Williams said. “I used to fall quickly because I’m a hopeless romantic. Now I know finding the right person requires doing things differently.”

She urged fans to “date knowing who you are” and to walk away immediately when they spot red flags, stressing the importance of self-awareness and patience in relationships.

Williams also encouraged women not to rush love, explaining that she had to wait until 44 to truly figure it out.

“Don’t put pressure on yourself. It’s a journey, and you’ll get there,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

During the panel, Williams confirmed she is dating again but is not currently in a committed relationship. She said she is focused on one person at the moment and is seeing where things lead.

Earlier this year at CultureCon in New York, Williams revealed she had been seeing both a man and a woman, explaining that she is learning to adjust her expectations and avoid partners who “love bomb” her. She shared that she is taking time to open up slowly, accept honest feedback, and focus less on extravagant gestures.

Porsha’s reflections come after her divorce from businessman Simon Guobadia, which was finalized in June 2025. The reality star has continued to use her platform to discuss personal growth, love, and navigating life after a high-profile marriage.

Her candid insights at BravoCon 2025 resonated with fans, highlighting the challenges and lessons of dating later in life, especially in the spotlight

