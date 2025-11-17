Menu
Pope Leo XIV Lists Nigeria Among Countries Where Christians Face Persecution

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The Roman Catholic Church leader, Pope Leo XIV, has listed Nigeria among countries where Christians face discrimination and persecution, citing recent attacks on communities and places of worship. His remarks, made on Sunday, November 16, via his official X account, came amid growing concerns about religious violence across several nations, including Bangladesh, Mozambique, and Sudan.

“I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship. God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children!” the pontiff wrote, calling for prayers for peace, solidarity, and harmony among believers worldwide.

The Pope also urged prayers for the families affected by the recent massacres in Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, where armed attacks have claimed numerous civilian lives, further highlighting the global concern over religious and ethnic violence.

“Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good,” he added, emphasizing the importance of interfaith solidarity.

Nigeria and Religious Persecution: Historical and Contemporary Concerns

Pope Leo XIV’s statement echoes concerns raised in prior years by international bodies and political leaders, particularly former US President Donald Trump, who in 2020 re-designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act. The designation highlighted systematic violations of religious freedom, particularly targeting Christian communities in northern and central Nigeria, where insurgent groups and bandits have frequently attacked churches, schools, and villages.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had noted that these attacks, which include killings, kidnappings, forced displacements, and destruction of places of worship, have escalated to levels described as having “genocidal potential”. Reports also pointed to a disturbing pattern: repeated targeting of Christian communities over extended periods, causing not only fatalities but also significant displacement and social disruption.

Despite these international assessments, the Nigerian federal government has consistently rejected the CPC designation, asserting that Nigeria remains a secular state and that there is no state-sponsored genocide or religious targeting. Government officials have emphasized efforts to combat insecurity, stating that violence in Nigeria is largely driven by criminality, insurgency, and local conflicts, rather than systematic religious persecution.

Ongoing Violence and Humanitarian Concerns

Even with government assurances, human rights organizations, religious groups, and civil society continue to document frequent attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria, particularly in Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Borno States. Reports indicate that armed groups often target worshippers during church services, burn homes, and displace entire communities. These attacks not only threaten lives but also disrupt education, livelihoods, and the social fabric of affected regions.

International observers have also warned that the pattern of violence against Christians could worsen if underlying issues—such as weak governance, poverty, ethnic tension, and inadequate security measures—are not addressed. In this context, Pope Leo XIV’s call for prayers and solidarity resonates deeply with communities seeking recognition and support from the global community.

Global and Interfaith Solidarity

Pope Leo XIV’s remarks are part of a broader effort by the Catholic Church and other religious institutions to raise awareness about persecution and discrimination worldwide. By listing countries like Nigeria alongside others facing religious violence, the Pope underscores the need for interfaith dialogue, conflict resolution, and international advocacy.

“God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children,” the pontiff emphasized, reinforcing the role of faith leaders in promoting reconciliation and humanitarian support.

For Nigeria, these statements serve as both a call to action and a reminder of the international scrutiny regarding religious freedoms. While the government maintains its secular stance, the need to protect vulnerable communities and ensure religious tolerance remains a pressing challenge for policymakers and society at large.

As Christians, Muslims, and followers of other faiths continue to coexist in Nigeria, the Pope’s message highlights the universal importance of peace, understanding, and solidarity—principles that remain vital not only for religious communities but for the broader social cohesion and development of the nation.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

