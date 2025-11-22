Plateau orders immediate closure of all schools over rising insecurity

JOS, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) has ordered the immediate shutdown of all junior and senior basic schools across the state, citing rising insecurity both within Plateau and in parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the board described the directive as a preventive safety measure aimed at protecting students, teachers, and school communities from “unforeseen security threats.”

According to the statement, Government Junior Model Secondary Schools (GJMSSs) will close effective Saturday, November 22, while primary and day schools are expected to shut down from Monday, November 24.

PSUBEB said the action, though temporary, has become necessary in light of intelligence reports and recent attacks on educational institutions in neighbouring states. The board urged all local government education authorities, school administrators, and community leaders to ensure full compliance.

“This decision underscores the urgent need for preventive action. The Board assures parents, guardians, and stakeholders that this closure is a temporary but necessary step to forestall potential threats and to reassure communities that the government is prioritizing the wellbeing of our learners,” the statement read in part.

The board also called on residents to maintain vigilance and promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

The directive comes just days after 25 female students were abducted from a Government Girls School in Kebbi State. Earlier today, an unspecified number of students and staff were also kidnapped during an attack on a school in Niger State, deepening nationwide concerns over coordinated assaults on learning centres.

Security experts say the pattern mirrors the resurgence of banditry and extremist operations targeting vulnerable rural schools, particularly in the North-West and North-Central regions. Parents and civil society groups have continued to pressure state governments to strengthen campus security and improve early-warning systems.

Plateau authorities have not announced a date for reopening, but officials say the government is working with security agencies to assess risks before resuming academic activities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.