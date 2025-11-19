Pep Guardiola Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza: “The World Has Abandoned Palestinians”

By Naija247news Staff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, declaring that the international community has “abandoned” Palestinians amid ongoing violence.

The Spanish coach, speaking on RAC1 radio on Monday, expressed deep frustration over the situation in Gaza, saying the world has failed to protect innocent civilians.

“Every time I imagine what is happening to the people of Palestine, it’s that the whole world has left them alone. But I imagine the people there waiting for us to lift a finger, to do something, and no one has done anything at all,” Guardiola said.

The 54-year-old stressed that the suffering of Palestinians is not the fault of the civilians caught in the conflict.

“They are not to blame for being born in Palestine. The boys or girls, fathers or mothers, or grandmothers and grandfathers born there. There, for a very long time now, we have allowed the destruction of an entire people,” he said, adding that he struggles to understand why some avoid using the word “genocide” to describe the crisis.

Guardiola insisted that the violence and the imbalance of power leave him no choice but to support the Palestinians.

“I am absolutely taking the side of Palestine, the innocent people who are murdered daily… One has extremely powerful weapons and the other does not. Then you tell me.”

The manager highlighted the role of global leaders, criticizing the lack of decisive action despite the devastating images from the region.

“I can’t imagine a person in this world who could defend this. And the way the world is set up, be it Netanyahu, Trump, Zelensky, Putin, whoever it is… it’s not about siding with who is right. It’s that they see the images, and our children could be there.”

Guardiola made the remarks ahead of the ACT x Palestine charity friendly between Catalonia and Palestine, held at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona. More than 25,000 tickets have been sold for the match, with all proceeds going to humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“It’s more than just a symbolic match,” the former Barcelona coach said. “These days, everyone knows everything, and with this game, the Palestinians will see that there’s a part of the world that cares about them.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, approximately 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since the October 7, 2023 attacks, highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

Guardiola’s comments come as football and activism increasingly intersect, with athletes and managers leveraging their global influence to draw attention to pressing international issues. The charity match serves as both a fundraiser and a public demonstration of solidarity with Palestinian civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.