OVER 200 STUDENTS ABDUCTED AS BANDITRY AND INSURGENCY PUSH NIGERIA TOWARD A NATIONAL EMERGENCY

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s security situation continues to deteriorate, raising alarm over national stability and the safety of citizens. In a shocking development, more than 200 students and 12 staff members were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Boarding School in Niger State, highlighting the scale and audacity of the country’s kidnapping crisis.

Mass abductions are no longer isolated incidents. They reflect a broader pattern of banditry, organized crime, and insurgency across multiple regions. In the northwest, Zamfara State has seen coordinated raids on several villages, resulting in the abduction of at least 24 people, including a teacher. A report by BusinessDay indicates that over ₦1 billion in ransom payments was made between July 2023 and June 2024, with Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina states topping the list of incidents. The statistics underscore how deeply entrenched and lucrative the kidnapping-for-ransom economy has become.

Meanwhile, the northeast continues to face a persistent insurgency led by Boko Haram and its splinter group, ISWAP. The Northeast Governors’ Forum has warned that attacks are resurging, leaving some local governments beyond effective state control. According to a Vanguard report, 26 terrorist attacks occurred across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe over four months, resulting in 227 deaths. Notably, insurgents overran a military base in Marte LGA (Borno) in May 2025, looting equipment and inflicting significant losses on security forces.

The government has responded with intensified military operations, including precision airstrikes on militant hideouts in Borno State, reportedly killing 35 militants. Yet insecurity persists, in part due to entrenched networks and over 270 identified hideouts used by terrorists and bandits nationwide, particularly in the northwest.

Experts argue that military action alone cannot resolve Nigeria’s security crisis. Structural challenges such as poverty, unemployment, weak governance, and corruption provide fertile ground for criminality. Civil society groups and community leaders are advocating for inclusive, development-focused strategies — including community policing, economic empowerment, and preventive governance — to complement counter-terrorism operations.

Analysts warn that without addressing these root causes, Nigeria risks sliding further into a national emergency, with insecurity threatening education, commerce, and social cohesion across multiple states.

Over 200 students abducted in Niger State as Nigeria faces escalating banditry and insurgency; experts warn military action alone cannot restore security.

