Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

“Over 200 students abducted as banditry and insurgency push Nigeria toward a national emergency”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Here’s a Naija247news-style full editorial rewrite of your report, structured as a hard-news feature with context, dateline, and analytical depth:

OVER 200 STUDENTS ABDUCTED AS BANDITRY AND INSURGENCY PUSH NIGERIA TOWARD A NATIONAL EMERGENCY

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s security situation continues to deteriorate, raising alarm over national stability and the safety of citizens. In a shocking development, more than 200 students and 12 staff members were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Boarding School in Niger State, highlighting the scale and audacity of the country’s kidnapping crisis.

Mass abductions are no longer isolated incidents. They reflect a broader pattern of banditry, organized crime, and insurgency across multiple regions. In the northwest, Zamfara State has seen coordinated raids on several villages, resulting in the abduction of at least 24 people, including a teacher. A report by BusinessDay indicates that over ₦1 billion in ransom payments was made between July 2023 and June 2024, with Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina states topping the list of incidents. The statistics underscore how deeply entrenched and lucrative the kidnapping-for-ransom economy has become.

Meanwhile, the northeast continues to face a persistent insurgency led by Boko Haram and its splinter group, ISWAP. The Northeast Governors’ Forum has warned that attacks are resurging, leaving some local governments beyond effective state control. According to a Vanguard report, 26 terrorist attacks occurred across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe over four months, resulting in 227 deaths. Notably, insurgents overran a military base in Marte LGA (Borno) in May 2025, looting equipment and inflicting significant losses on security forces.

The government has responded with intensified military operations, including precision airstrikes on militant hideouts in Borno State, reportedly killing 35 militants. Yet insecurity persists, in part due to entrenched networks and over 270 identified hideouts used by terrorists and bandits nationwide, particularly in the northwest.

Experts argue that military action alone cannot resolve Nigeria’s security crisis. Structural challenges such as poverty, unemployment, weak governance, and corruption provide fertile ground for criminality. Civil society groups and community leaders are advocating for inclusive, development-focused strategies — including community policing, economic empowerment, and preventive governance — to complement counter-terrorism operations.

Analysts warn that without addressing these root causes, Nigeria risks sliding further into a national emergency, with insecurity threatening education, commerce, and social cohesion across multiple states.

Meta description:
Over 200 students abducted in Niger State as Nigeria faces escalating banditry and insurgency; experts warn military action alone cannot restore security.

SEO tags:

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Indigenous Democracy: The Future of Governance in Africa”
Next article
Israel Can’t Fly Us All Out to South Africa By Refaat Ibrahim, Palestinian writer from Gaza
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zohran Mamdani and the promise of democratic socialism in America

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Masoud Movahed, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of...

Israel Can’t Fly Us All Out to South Africa By Refaat Ibrahim, Palestinian writer from Gaza

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Earlier this week,...

“Indigenous Democracy: The Future of Governance in Africa”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Africa Does Not Need to Borrow Democracy; It Needs...

“Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria’s Jails Now Hold More Innocent Citizens Than Almost Anywhere in the World”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Thousands of Nigerians...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Zohran Mamdani and the promise of democratic socialism in America

Globalism 0
By Masoud Movahed, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of...

Israel Can’t Fly Us All Out to South Africa By Refaat Ibrahim, Palestinian writer from Gaza

Globalism 0
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Earlier this week,...

“Indigenous Democracy: The Future of Governance in Africa”

Guest Columns 0
Africa Does Not Need to Borrow Democracy; It Needs...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC