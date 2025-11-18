‘One Bullet at a Time’: US Ambassador Michael Waltz Accuses Nigeria of Failing Christians Amid Rising Killings

New York / Abuja – November 19, 2025 A fresh diplomatic storm erupted on Tuesday after the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, described the persistent killings of Christians in Nigeria as “genocide wearing the mask of chaos”, warning the international community that targeted violence against believers has escalated beyond sporadic attacks and now shows systemic patterns of extermination.

Waltz delivered the remarks at a high-level forum hosted by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, focusing on rising religious violence in Africa’s most populous country. The event drew diplomats, humanitarian groups, security analysts, and — in a surprise twist — international music icon Nicki Minaj, who used her platform to amplify global attention on Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights climate.

‘One bullet at a time, one torched Bible at a time’ – Waltz

Waltz, a former congressman and retired Army officer, said mounting intelligence, NGO reports, and first-hand testimonies indicate that Christian populations — especially in northern and Middle Belt communities — are facing a campaign of targeted terror.

“There is a body of evidence… that paints a very grim picture of disproportionate suffering among Christians,” Waltz declared.

“Families are torn apart, clergy repeatedly assassinated, and entire church congregations wiped out. Folks, we have an entire faith being erased — one bullet at a time, one torched Bible at a time.”

His comments marked one of the strongest official statements yet from a U.S. representative regarding Nigeria’s religious violence, reviving earlier debates about whether the crisis qualifies as genocide, ethnic cleansing, or state failure to protect vulnerable communities.

International observers say more than 50,000 Nigerians have been killed in religious or ethnic attacks over the past decade, while millions have been displaced across the northern and central states due to terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts.

Nicki Minaj: “This is not taking sides — it is uniting humanity”

In a moment that surprised many attendees, Grammy-nominated rapper Nicki Minaj took the podium, saying she was moved to speak out after learning about mass displacement, burnt churches, and the targeting of Christians across Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed,” Minaj stated.

“Churches have been burned. Families torn apart. Entire communities live in constant fear simply because of how they pray.”

She added that the issue extends beyond Nigeria:

“Sadly, this problem is growing in so many countries, and it demands urgent action. Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about division — it is about uniting humanity.”

Her intervention sparked massive online reactions across Africa, the Caribbean, and the United States, where Nigerian diaspora groups have long lobbied Washington to reclassify Nigeria as a high-risk zone for religious persecution.

Trump’s threat: ‘Guns-a-blazing’ intervention

The renewed global attention follows an unusual statement earlier this month from former President Donald Trump, who warned in a Truth Social post that he would order U.S. military intervention to “wipe out the Islamic terrorists”responsible for documented atrocities in Nigeria.

Trump also threatened to cut all U.S. aid to Nigeria if the violence continues unchecked.

Although the comments were widely criticized as inflammatory, they accelerated diplomatic conversations about whether the Biden administration — or any future U.S. government — should adopt a more aggressive stance toward Nigeria’s security failures.

Tinubu pushes back: ‘Nigeria is not a religiously intolerant nation’

The remarks from Waltz and Minaj, combined with Trump’s threats, prompted a swift rebuttal from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who insisted Nigeria remains committed to pluralism and religious freedom.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tinubu noted:

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality. Our administration has consistently worked with Christian and Muslim leaders to address security challenges affecting all faiths.”

Tinubu added that religious coexistence remains a core part of Nigeria’s national identity:

“Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Freedom of belief is a fundamental value we continue to protect.”

However, rights groups argue that while condemnation is necessary, Nigerian authorities need to move beyond statements to actionable, measurable reforms.

Open Doors: Violence spreading beyond the North

Christian advocacy organization Open Doors issued a latest update noting that the epicenter of violence — traditionally concentrated in northern Muslim-majority states — has now spread into the Middle Belt and is creeping further south.

The group warned that:

Christians face targeted attacks from Islamist militants , including Boko Haram , ISWAP , and armed Fulani extremist factions .

Women and girls are often killed, abducted, or subjected to sexual violence during attacks.

Villages are experiencing “silent depopulation,” with entire communities fleeing to avoid mass killings.

Security experts say Nigeria’s overstretched military and inadequate policing capacity have created a security vacuum that bandits, extremists, and criminal groups exploit with near impunity.

What analysts say: A crisis crossing ethnic, religious, and political lines

Experts interviewed after the UN event told Naija247news that Nigeria’s crisis is far more complicated than a simple Christian–Muslim framing.

They highlighted overlapping drivers:

Economic collapse and mass youth unemployment

Climate-driven clashes over land and water

State failure to prosecute attackers

Terrorist infiltration from the Sahel

Arms proliferation across West Africa

Yet many agree with Waltz that the disproportionately high number of Christian casualties — combined with patterns of targeted attacks on churches, clergy, and Christian settlements — fits the international criteria for religious persecution.

A turning point?

Diplomats say Tuesday’s event may signal a shift in how the UN and the U.S. government engage with Nigeria’s security crisis, especially as global powers reassess their foreign policy priorities in Africa.

For now, Nigeria remains under intense international scrutiny — from Washington’s diplomatic corridors to social media spaces where figures like Nicki Minaj are now unexpectedly shaping global conversations on human rights.

