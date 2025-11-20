Omah Lay sparks online debate, says ‘No Jesus, no Allah, no prayer is saving us’ amid Nigeria crisis

LAGOS, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nigerian singer Omah Lay has sparked reactions online after posting a blunt message about the country’s current challenges.

Taking to X, the music star wrote:

“NO JESUS, NO ALLAH, NO PRAYER IS SAVING US. NOTHING CHANGES UNTIL WE WAKE TF UP 🇳🇬💔”

The post comes amid growing frustration across Nigeria, as citizens express anger over insecurity, governance failures, and socio-economic

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.